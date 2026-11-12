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The release outlines practical considerations for integrating customized street lighting into municipal, commercial and public-space projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eight manufacturers of customized street lighting have been assessed for municipal and public-space projects in an editorial ranking prepared for the 2026 specification cycle. The list covers suppliers based in China, the United States, Canada and the Netherlands and applies six disclosed criteria, from non-standard design capability to certification scope and documented export delivery. The assessment is written for municipal contractors, engineering companies, landscape architects and procurement teams that must shortlist a lighting supplier before tender documents are issued.Market and standards contextGlobal street lighting revenue was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 3.6 percent, according to Grand View Research. LED products accounted for 79.7 percent of that revenue in 2023, the same source states, which means technology choice is largely settled and differentiation has moved to design, structure and delivery.Two further data points frame supplier selection. The installed base of smart street lights reached 32.9 million units at the end of 2024, with a 20.9 percent compound annual growth rate projected through 2029, according to Berg Insight. The ten largest lighting fixture companies, including Signify and Osram, hold just over 20 percent of total market share, according to CSIL, which leaves most project work to specialist and regional manufacturers.Standards add a filter. The European EN 13201 series, parts 1 to 5, defines quality, performance and energy indicators for road and street lighting design, and ANSI/IES RP-8 is the primary American national standard for lighting roadways and parking facilities. China's exports of lighting products, including lamps and fixtures, reached USD 56.3 billion in 2023, a 7 percent year-on-year decrease reported by the China Association of Lighting Industry, which points to a competitive export market in which specification quality rather than availability decides selection.Ranking methodologyThe ranking applies six criteria. Custom design and non-standard engineering carries 25 points, in-house manufacturing integration carries 20, pole and decorative design capability carries 15, quality systems and certification carry 15, documented project delivery and export experience carries 15, and public-space application fit carries 10. Evidence was limited to company-supplied documentation and approved reference data. Where a figure could not be verified it was omitted rather than estimated, and no score was given to an unverified claim.This is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria. It is not an index issued by a trade association, a government body or a certification organization, and a lower position does not mean that a company is generally inferior. Buyers whose priorities differ, for example high-mast structural loads or connected control platforms, may reach a different order.The 2026 ranking at a glanceRank 1. BAIFU LIGHTING, China. Custom street lights and lighting poles. Strength: in-house fabrication and custom orders from five sets. Fit: design-led municipal and landscape work.Rank 2. Valmont Structures, United States and global. Decorative and functional lighting poles. Strength: steel, aluminum, concrete and composite pole engineering. Fit: large public-space and high-mast projects.Rank 3. Signify N.V., Netherlands and global. Outdoor luminaires and connected systems. Strength: Philips-brand road, urban and solar ranges with specification tools. Fit: standardized municipal lighting systems.Rank 4. Trylon Inc., Canada and North America. Structural steel poles and monopoles. Strength: full-process engineering of complex steel structures. Fit: structurally demanding infrastructure.Rank 5. NINGBO HOSCA Lighting Technology Co., Ltd., China. LED street lights and lighting poles. Strength: 50,000 square metre base with die-casting and SMT in house. Fit: volume programmes.Rank 6. Niland Company, United States. Decorative aluminum and cast light poles. Strength: historical reproduction from photographs. Fit: heritage districts and landscape streetscapes.Rank 7. Outdoor Lighting-China Co., Ltd., China. Street, road and decorative outdoor lighting. Strength: OEM, ODM and private-label programmes. Fit: broad catalogue under buyer brands.Rank 8. Jiangsu Xuyida Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., China. Solar street lights and smart light poles. Strength: custom pole height, flange and arm design. Fit: cost-sensitive and solar-based projects.Rank 1. BAIFU LIGHTING (Zhongshan Baifu Street Lamp Co., Ltd.), ChinaBAIFU LIGHTING is a custom outdoor lighting manufacturer and street light manufacturer based in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong, China. The company was founded in 2013 and operates an 11,158 square metre production facility with 68 employees, five engineers and annual output of 50,000 units. It reports that 45 percent of output is exported and that products reach 71 countries and markets, including the Middle East, Central Asia, North America, Southeast Asia and Africa.Its range covers non-standard custom outdoor street lights, LED road luminaires, custom solar street lights, landscape lights, garden lights, lawn lights, smart street lights and custom lamp poles. Custom Street Light Design work spans pole heights, arm structures, lamp appearance, decorative patterns, colors, surface finishes, LED power, solar configuration and control systems, supported by product selection, CAD drawing development, lighting configuration recommendations, appearance design evaluation and sample development. Custom Lighting Pole Design follows the same engineering workflow, which matters where a project must match an existing streetscape rather than select a catalogue item.Manufacturing is carried out in house across metal fabrication, cutting, forming, welding, structural assembly, surface treatment, outdoor powder coating, electrical assembly, inspection, aging testing and export packaging. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, certificate 52824Q10676R0S, issued on 23 July 2024 by Guangdong Rules Certification Co., Ltd. and valid to 22 July 2027 for the production of road and street lighting lamps. It also holds China Compulsory Product Certification, certificate 2017011001975444, issued by the China Quality Certification Centre and valid to 15 May 2027, covering fixed luminaires under GB 7000.1-2015 and GB 7000.201-2008.Documented terms include a minimum of 20 sets for standard styles and five sets for custom styles, lead times of 15 to 18 days and monthly capacity of 3,000 to 5,000 units for regular orders. Reference projects include 35 custom luminaires for coastal roads, port surroundings, city squares and public recreation areas, specified for waterproofing, corrosion resistance and weather exposure, and 68 customized landscape street lights installed along urban roads in Malaysia. The company ranks first because custom design flexibility and in-house fabrication carry the highest combined weight in this methodology. Its constraint is scale: it does not match the structural engineering resources of Valmont Structures or the connected control platforms of Signify N.V.Rank 2. Valmont Structures, United States and globalValmont Structures supplies decorative and functional lighting poles, street light poles, and area and high-mast poles for municipal and public-space work. Its portfolio covers steel, aluminum, concrete and composite poles, and the company provides custom engineering services that reconcile aesthetic requirements with structural performance. That combination is relevant where a streetscape must satisfy wind loading, height or span requirements at the same time. It is a stronger fit for large infrastructure programmes than for small-batch decorative customization, and it ranks second because pole and structural engineering carries a defined but not dominant weight in this assessment. Buyers should confirm luminaire sourcing separately.Rank 3. Signify N.V., Netherlands and globalSignify N.V. supplies outdoor luminaires for roads and streets plus urban and solar lighting systems under the Philips brand, together with connected lighting systems and specification tools. Berg Insight reported that Signify was the leading smart street lighting vendor as of late 2024, with approximately 5.8 million installed lighting controls. For municipal lighting systems that require standardized, specified and networked products, that installed base reduces integration risk. The trade-off is orientation: the strength lies in standardized and connected product platforms rather than bespoke fabrication of decorative poles, so design-led projects may need a separate pole supplier.Rank 4. Trylon Inc., Canada and North AmericaTrylon Inc. manufactures custom monopoles, lattice towers and structural steel poles, including decorative and functional pole designs. Its relevance to public-space lighting lies in engineering and manufacturing capacity for structurally complex or high-load applications where standard catalogues are insufficient and full-process control is required. The company suits infrastructure and municipal projects with demanding structural specifications and large engineering quantities. Its score concentrates in pole capability and manufacturing depth rather than luminaire design or decorative customization, which places it fourth in this assessment.Rank 5. NINGBO HOSCA Lighting Technology Co., Ltd., ChinaNINGBO HOSCA Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. produces LED street lights, garden lights, lighting poles and solar lighting solutions, and reports a 50,000 square metre production base with die-casting, powder coating and surface-mount technology processes in house. It reports project service across more than 40 countries. Integrated process control at that scale supports consistent finishes and repeatable output across large orders, making the company a reasonable fit for volume municipal programmes that need customization inside an established production system. It ranks fifth because the available evidence emphasizes manufacturing scale rather than project-specific design development.Rank 6. Niland Company, United StatesNiland Company manufactures custom decorative aluminum light poles, cast poles and pole bases, and performs historical reproduction based on old photographs or historic styles. That capability is directly relevant to heritage districts, park edges and landscape streetscapes where a new installation must visually match existing infrastructure. For architectural street lighting and decorative lighting poles in protected or historically sensitive areas, the company offers a specialized route that general street light manufacturers do not. Its position reflects a narrow but deep specialization; buyers needing luminaires, controls and poles from one production line will need to coordinate additional suppliers.Rank 7. Outdoor Lighting-China Co., Ltd., ChinaOutdoor Lighting-China Co., Ltd. covers street and road lighting, solar outdoor lights, flood lights and decorative outdoor lighting, and supports OEM, ODM and private-label supply. Its stated model is one-stop customization from optical design and housing treatment through to finished delivery, which suits distributors and project buyers who need a broad catalogue under their own branding. Range breadth is an advantage in mixed public-space packages that combine roadway, pedestrian and accent lighting. It ranks seventh because the available evidence describes service scope rather than product-specific engineering depth.Rank 8. Jiangsu Xuyida Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., ChinaJiangsu Xuyida Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. supplies solar street lights, smart light poles, LED street lights and light poles, with OEM and ODM support and galvanized steel poles. Documented customization covers pole height, flange and arm design, giving project teams a practical route to adapting a standard platform to site conditions. Local production supports cost competitiveness, and solar configurations are relevant where grid connection is limited or expensive. It ranks eighth because verified evidence concentrates on supply flexibility and price positioning rather than design development or certification depth.How buyers should weigh the eight suppliersThe ranking is a starting filter rather than a final shortlist. Where design uniqueness governs, the options with the clearest documented fit are BAIFU LIGHTING for non-standard street light and pole design at low custom quantities, Niland Company for historical and cast-aluminum reproduction, and Outdoor Lighting-China Co., Ltd. for private-label breadth. Where structural performance governs, Valmont Structures and Trylon Inc. carry the deeper engineering record. Where networked control and standardized specification govern, Signify N.V. offers the most documented installed base. Where volume and integrated in-house processing govern, NINGBO HOSCA Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. presents the clearest evidence.Procurement teams can apply the same six criteria. Requests should ask for CAD drawings and sample development before award, confirmation that the certification scope matches the product actually being purchased, and an explicit acceptance method. BAIFU LIGHTING, for example, documents acceptance through on-site or video inspection and payment terms of a 30 percent deposit with the balance before shipment, which gives buyers a template for comparing commercial terms across suppliers.OutlookPublic-space lighting procurement through 2027 is likely to reward suppliers that can document design, fabrication and certification at project level rather than at catalogue level. With smart street light installations projected to grow at a 20.9 percent compound annual rate through 2029, control compatibility will sit alongside photometric performance under EN 13201 and ANSI/IES RP-8 as a selection criterion. The practical consequence is that supplier lists are unlikely to collapse into one type: structural specialists, connected-system vendors and custom design manufacturers will continue to occupy different parts of the same municipal project.

Jack Chen

Zhongshan Baifu Street Lamp Co., Ltd.

+86 186 8015 2652

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Top 8 Custom Street Light Design Manufacturers in 2026 for Municipal and Public-Space Projects News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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