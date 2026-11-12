Autocam Medical Opens Warsaw, Indiana Plant Backed By $70 Million Investment As Hiring Ramps Toward 300 Jobs

Family owned medical device contract manufacturer celebrates its grand opening with community leaders as hiring continues.

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autocam Medical opened its new manufacturing plant in Warsaw, Indiana on Monday, November 9. The total investment, including the building and advanced equipment, is estimated at $70 million. Employees, community leaders and partners joined Chief Executive Officer John C. Kennedy for a ribbon cutting at 1890 Polk Drive in the Warsaw Technology Park, followed by a community open house. The family owned medical device contract manufacturer makes orthopedic implants, spinal implants, precision instruments and orthopedic cutting tools for medical device OEMs.

In January, Autocam Medical broke ground on the 100,000 square foot facility. Ten months later, the doors are open and the Warsaw team works in Autocam Medical's own building.

Ten people work at the plant today, and hiring is under way. As operations ramp, Autocam Medical expects to create approximately 250 to 300 jobs, including CNC machinists and programmers, technicians, engineers and other advanced manufacturing roles.

“At the end of the day, buildings and equipment matter. A $70 million investment matters. But it's people who make the difference,” said John C. Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Autocam Medical.“At Autocam Medical, we don't hire people for their hands; we hire them for their minds.”

Community partners at the ribbon cutting

“As Mayor of Warsaw, it is an absolute pleasure to welcome a company of Autocam Medical's caliber into our community,” said Jeff Grose, Mayor of the City of Warsaw.“From their $70 million investment to the anticipated creation of 250 jobs, they will be a strong economic driver for our city.”

“Warsaw's reputation is built by people who turn precision into better lives. Autocam Medical's opening adds a new chapter to that story, and new opportunities for the people who call Kosciusko County home,” said Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) CEO, Peggy Simmons.

Pioneer Construction designed and built the plant.“It's an honor to once again partner with Autocam Medical on their new manufacturing plant in Warsaw, Indiana,” said Jason Nyhuis, Vice President, Design Build Group, Pioneer Construction.“Natural light fills the building, including a large open break area, and the entire facility is fully temperature controlled. The design is also sustainable: waste heat from the manufacturing equipment is captured and reused to heat the offices and run the snowmelt system in the sidewalks.”

Supporting OEM supply continuity and careers in Warsaw

For the medical device companies Autocam Medical serves, the plant adds U.S. orthopedic manufacturing capacity close to key orthopedic customers and suppliers in Warsaw, known as the Orthopedic Capital of the World®. It is built for what OEM teams need from a supplier: stable production and predictable capacity.

Autocam Medical is hiring for jobs in Warsaw, Indiana now. Candidates can apply at autocam-medical/careers. OEM teams looking for orthopedic manufacturing capacity can reach Autocam Medical at autocam-medical.

Project details

. Investment: An estimated $70 million in total, including the building and advanced equipment

. Facility: 100,000 square foot manufacturing plant

. Location: 1890 Polk Drive, Warsaw Technology Park, Warsaw, Indiana

. Milestones: Groundbreaking January 8, 2026; grand opening November 9, 2026

. Workforce: 10 employees today, with approximately 250 to 300 jobs planned as operations ramp

About Autocam Medical

Autocam Medical is a global, privately held contract manufacturer of orthopedic implants, spinal implants, precision instruments, and orthopedic cutting tools. The company helps medical device OEMs launch and sustain critical programs by delivering precision-machined components through disciplined processes, Design for Manufacturing support, and a unified quality approach.

About Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO)

Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) is the economic development organization serving Kosciusko County and its municipalities. KEDCO's mission is to convene, build, and show Kosciusko County's talent, ideas, and capital.

Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO)

Katie Donovan, Marketing and Communications Manager

... | (574) 306-4119

Mary Beth Wolf, PMP, Executive Assistant

Autocam Medical

+1 616-541-8012

...

Mary Beth Wolf, PMP, Executive Assistant

Autocam Medical

+1 616-541-8012

...

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Autocam Medical Opens Warsaw, Indiana Plant Backed by $70 Million Investment as Hiring Ramps Toward 300 Jobs News Provided By Autocam Medical November 12, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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