Alliance Health And Wealth Highlights Social Security Notices Ahead Of 2027 Benefit Increase

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lebanon, Missouri business shares notice-review considerations as Social Security prepares personalized 2027 benefit information.

LEBANON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With personalized Social Security benefit notices due later this month, Alliance Health and Wealth is highlighting the information retirees can review as they prepare their household budgets for 2027.The Social Security Administration, or SSA, announced a 3.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on October 14. The increase begins with Social Security benefits in January 2027. Increased Supplemental Security Income payments begin December 31, 2026.The percentage is only part of the story. A household planning for groceries, utilities, and other regular expenses needs to know the amount it will actually receive. SSA says its personalized notice will provide exact dates, the new benefit amount, and any deductions. The notice allows households to plan from their own benefit information rather than a national average or a headline percentage alone.SSA says COLA notices will be available through personal my Social Security accounts starting in late November. Individuals who do not have an account will need to create one and enroll in paperless notices by November 18 to see their notice online. Those who have not enrolled in paperless notices will receive their notice by mail in December. The November 18 date concerns online access to the notice; it is not a deadline to qualify for the benefit increase.A practical review can begin with the notice itself: the benefit amount, deductions, and payment information. Comparing those details with recurring household expenses can help identify questions for the year ahead. People who also rely on other retirement-income sources can consider the Social Security amount alongside those sources rather than treating the adjustment as their entire financial plan.Alliance Health and Wealth's website identifies Social Security, retirement income, and income security among the subjects it discusses. The Lebanon business is sharing these considerations as households prepare for their new benefit notices and the coming year.Social Security benefit amounts and eligibility are determined by SSA, not Alliance Health and Wealth. This release provides general information, not an individual benefit determination. Official notices and account information are available through ssa/myaccount. Information about Alliance Health and Wealth is available at alliancehealthandwealth.About Alliance Health and WealthAlliance Health and Wealth is located at 323 W. Commercial St. in Lebanon, Missouri. Its website describes financial and insurance products, including life insurance, senior products, long-term care, and senior wealth management. It also identifies retirement income, income security, Social Security, and Medicare advice among its existing service topics.

Jerry

Alliance Health and Wealth

+1 417-991-2424

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Alliance Health and Wealth Highlights Social Security Notices Ahead of 2027 Benefit Increase News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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