Influential Women: Tarah Pratt Leads Major Healthcare, Commercial, And Residential Projects With Hands-On Leadership

CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Design and Construction at Landmark Development, Tarah Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in Design, Construction, and Real Estate DevelopmentLakewood, Colorado – Tarah Pratt is the Director of Design and Construction at Landmark Development, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the design, construction, and real estate development industries. She has built a distinguished career managing complex projects across healthcare, commercial, residential, and large-scale development environments. Her expertise spans project planning, budgeting, contractor management, scheduling, constructability, and the successful execution of high-value construction initiatives. Her specialties include design and construction management, real estate development and project delivery, and healthcare construction and facilities development.Throughout her career, Tarah has held leadership roles with subcontractors, general contractors, owners, and development organizations, giving her a comprehensive perspective on the full project lifecycle. Before joining Landmark Development, she served as a Senior Project Manager overseeing major construction initiatives, and earlier she managed complex healthcare projects with Kaiser Permanente. She has been involved in significant healthcare construction work, including the development of Essentia Health's Vision Northland hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. There, she helped coordinate design, construction, and delivery efforts for a major medical facility. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder, with an emphasis in construction management.Tarah attributes her success to a great deal of heads-down hard work and a commitment to showing up and giving her best every day she can. The best career advice she has received is to be like a duck and let the small things roll off her back rather than sweating the small stuff. That outlook keeps her steady when projects shift.For young women entering construction and real estate development, Tarah's advice is to stay focused on where they want to go and who they want to become. The industry brings plenty of bumps, ups, and downs, but she is confident that those who keep their goals clearly in view will get there. She also encourages them to find another woman in their line of work to mentor them, especially in male-dominated fields.Tarah notes that project financing has been a challenge in her field for several years and that securing city compliance is a constant hurdle. Known for her hands-on leadership style and commitment to collaboration, she lives by the Cowboy Code of Conduct, which for her means being tough but fair. There is a time and a place to put the heavy down, she explains, but it must always be done fairly.Beyond her professional work, Tarah is passionate about community involvement and philanthropy, supporting causes that help families and children. She also enjoys outdoor activities with her family. Through her leadership on complex projects that serve patients, residents, and businesses alike, Tarah Pratt continues to shape the built environment with integrity, fairness, and a determination to see every project through.Learn More about Tarah Pratt:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Tarah Pratt Leads Major Healthcare, Commercial, And Residential Projects With Hands-On Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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