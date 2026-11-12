Veylo And Thunderyard Join Forces To Bring AI-Driven Modernization To Federal Agencies

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Thunderyard Solutions will run the Veylo AI modernization platform across the entire software development lifecycle

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thunderyard Solutions, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, will run the Veylo AI modernization platform across the entire software development lifecycle, delivering full-code web applications and low-code systems on platforms such as Salesforce, with production-ready systems in weeks and source code agencies own from day one.FAIRFAX, VA November 12, 2026 Veylo, the AI modernization platform for mission-critical systems (formerly BlueGenAI), and Thunderyard Solutions (Thunderyard), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Salesforce partner, are continuing their strategic partnership to bring innovative AI capabilities to the federal market. Thunderyard will deliver modernization programs on the Veylo Platform, from full-code web applications to low-code systems on Salesforce and other platforms. Agencies get a governed path from legacy code to an accredited, production system, without the multi-year timelines and large teams traditional programs need.The work builds on the partnership the two companies announced in March 2026. It now focuses on how agency mission systems are discovered, specified, built, tested and deployed, whatever platform they land on.Code is fast now. Getting to production is still the hard part.Everyone can generate code now. Getting a mission system through testing, data migration, deployment and an ATO is harder, and that is where federal programs stall. Veylo and Thunderyard are built for the full lifecycle. Veylo's AI agents carry each system through one governed lifecycle. Thunderyard brings the federal delivery, stakeholder engagement and program governance that move it through to production.Full-code or low-code, one governed lifecycleThe joint approach covers the situations agencies most often face:.Legacy to modern web applications: rebuilding mainframe, COBOL,.NET and other legacy systems as full-code web applications on a modern stack, such as React, APIs and PostgreSQL..Legacy to low-code platforms: moving legacy applications onto Salesforce and other low-code platforms..Aging platforms to modern architecture: bringing older builds, such as Salesforce Aura and Visualforce pages, onto current architecture..Ongoing change: delivering enhancements in small, tested increments so the system never drifts back into undocumented legacy.Each path runs through the Veylo Platform's eight stages: Legacy Discovery, Scoping & Requirements, the Common Application Blueprint, Design & Prototyping, Build, Testing, Migration and Deployment. Veylo ingests code, schemas, documents and subject-matter expertise, and turns them into a Common Application Blueprint that agency experts validate. The platform then builds from that blueprint, as a full-code web application or on a low-code platform. Agency technical and domain experts stay in control, reviewing and approving the work at every stage.What agencies getOn representative projects, the Veylo Platform has cut delivery timelines from 13 to 27 months to 6 to 20 weeks, with teams of two to three people instead of four to eight. In one recent engagement, the platform ingested a government mainframe application with more than 32,000 code artifacts in a few hours and produced a complete blueprint of the system's structure, logic and behavior.The evidence accreditors ask for is generated as the system is built, rather than assembled at the end. Systems deploy into the agency's chosen environment, and the agency owns its source code from day one.A platform, not another engagementFor Thunderyard, the Veylo Platform is a product its team runs on a program, not an outside engagement layered on top. That lets Thunderyard deliver full-code and low-code modernization with federal-accreditation-grade rigor in each agency's environment of choice. A Veteran-led team can now take on modernization work that once took far larger teams."Agencies don't need another pilot. They need mission systems in production," said Growson Edwards, CEO and co-founder of Veylo. "Code is no longer the bottleneck. Getting a system tested, migrated, deployed and accredited is. Thunderyard knows how to deliver inside complex federal programs, and our platform carries the work from legacy discovery through deployment. Together we can give agencies a modern, documented system in weeks, and keep it that way.""Veteran-led small businesses have always brought mission focus and federal delivery know-how. Scaling that impact has been the next step. That's where the Veylo Platform comes in. Our team now runs modernization from discovery through deployment and accreditation, full-code or low-code, and delivers results agencies used to expect only from the largest integrators," said Larry van der Oord, CEO of Thunderyard Solutions.Veylo and Thunderyard work with federal civilian, defense and Veteran-serving agencies. Agencies can procure the joint offering quickly through established contract vehicles, including the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI.###About VeyloVeylo (formerly BlueGenAI) is an enterprise-grade AI software modernization platform for large enterprises, government agencies, and the system integrators that serve them. Veylo automates the transformation of mission-critical legacy systems into modern, production-ready software across the entire development lifecycle (discovery, blueprinting, build, testing, data migration, and deployment), with the security, testing, and compliance evidence generated as you build. Where AI coding tools stop at code, Veylo modernizes the whole system end-to-end and delivers it into the customer's environment of choice, full-code or low-code (Salesforce, ServiceNow, the Tyler Application Platform and more), on commercial cloud, GovCloud, private cloud, or on-premise, so organizations can move fast without sacrificing the security, compliance, and traceability these environments demand. Learn more at veylo.About Thunderyard SolutionsThunderyard Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Salesforce partner, and enterprise transformation and technology company delivering large-scale modernization initiatives for federal agencies. With extensive experience supporting mission-critical programs, including work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of the Treasury, and Internal Revenue Service, Thunderyard provides architecture, implementation, and operational transformation services across complex government environments. Running the Veylo modernization platform, Thunderyard delivers full-code web applications and low-code systems on Salesforce and other platforms, available through GSA MAS and NASA SEWP VI. Learn more at thunderyard.

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Veylo and Thunderyard Join Forces to Bring AI-Driven Modernization to Federal Agencies News Provided By Veylo November 12, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, U.S. Politics



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