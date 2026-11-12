Bootstrapped Softsync Hits Six-Figure MRR Six Months After Launch, Grows 60% In October

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The AI CRM gives small businesses full control of AI across sales, with no prompting needed

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WILMINGTON, Del. - Nov. 12, 2026 - SoftSync AI Inc today announced that SoftSync, its AI CRM for growing businesses, reached six-figure monthly recurring revenue within six months of its May 2026 launch, with revenue up 60% in October alone. The company is profitable, has raised no outside capital, and serves more than 500 paying customers.Most small businesses know AI can save them hours, but few have time to learn prompting or connect a dozen tools. SoftSync puts AI to work inside the business automatically. It handles leads, follow-ups, email, booking and meeting notes, and gives owners and sales teams one live overview of every process from first contact to closed deal. AI teammates do the legwork, and salespeople spend their time closing."We had about 750 conversations with founders and operators before we wrote the product, and they all said the same thing: we want AI working for us, not another tool to babysit," said Celine Haaverstad, Co-Founder and CEO. "We launched in May, stayed bootstrapped, and hit six-figure MRR in six months. We're just getting started."SoftSync includes a desktop meeting recorder that never joins the call as a bot, and secure connections that let assistants like ChatGPT and Claude work inside the CRM within the permissions a team sets. Plans start at $29 per seat per month, billed yearly. The product was named #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, and its launch drew about 1.5 million views on X.SoftSync AI Inc is a Delaware C-corporation headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, led by Co-Founder and CEO Celine Haaverstad and Co-Founder and CTO Chris Lee.Book a demo:Media contactSoftSync AI Inc...1007 N Orange St, 4th Floor, Ste 1382, Wilmington, DE 19801

Celine Haaverstad

SoftSync AI Inc

+1 347-604-0606

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Bootstrapped SoftSync Hits Six-Figure MRR Six Months After Launch, Grows 60% in October News Provided By SoftSync AI Inc November 12, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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