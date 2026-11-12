Genix Cyber wins 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator recognition for ARGUS

Genix Cyber's 2026 Next Gen award trophy.

Argus by Genix Cyber Named Top InfoSec Innovator 2026 – AI-First Converged Cyber Defense Platform in the 14th Annual InfoSec Awards During CyberDefenseCon 2026

- Yan Ross, Editor-in-Chief of Cyber Defense MagazineCUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genix Cyber has been named a winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, receiving the Next Gen distinction in the AI-First Converged Cyber Defense Platform category for ARGUS. The winners were announced on October 20 during CyberDefenseCon 2026 in Orlando, Florida.“We built ARGUS because businesses should not have to assemble a stack of disconnected tools to defend themselves. This recognition means a great deal to our team and reinforces the vision we have been working toward: bringing enterprise-grade cyber defense to more organizations, with less complexity.” said Gautam Dev, CEO and Founder of Genix Cyber.“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Genix Cyber is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor-in-Chief of Cyber Defense Magazine.The official winners list is available at .Cyber Defense Through ConvergenceARGUS is Genix Cyber's proprietary cybersecurity platform, built around AI and Zero Trust. It brings multiple native security capabilities together in one architecture while integrating with customers' existing security tools. Shared identity, activity and threat context helps security teams understand risks and coordinate action across endpoints, identities, cloud, networks, applications and AI agents.Powered by a lightweight endpoint agent and an enriched security data lake, ARGUS combines Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) with Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR). It helps teams identify security gaps, investigate threats, prioritize exposure and automate containment and remediation. ARIXTM, its natural-language SOC assistant, gives analysts a conversational way to access security information and work with the platform's capabilities.“In our conversations with customers and managed service providers, we see a clear demand for security solutions that offer broader capabilities without adding operational complexity. Argus brings capabilities traditionally spread across separate platforms into one converged environment, giving organizations a simpler way to manage their security needs,” said Don Rossi, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Genix Cyber.Governance for AI agents and machine identitiesLaunched at Identity Week America 2026, ARGUS Non-Human Identity and Access Management (NHIAM) extends the platform's identity-driven approach to AI agents, machine identities and application credentials. It brings governance, monitoring and protection together to help organizations manage ownership, identity lifecycles, access and activity as they adopt AI-driven technologies.About Genix CyberGenix Cyber is a cybersecurity technology company developing ARGUS to make enterprise-grade cyber defense more accessible and easier to operate. Licensed by subscription, ARGUS serves organizations and service providers, helping MSPs and MSSPs simplify delivery, reduce operating costs and improve margins while supporting customers' existing technology investments.About Cyber Defense MagazineFounded in 2012, Cyber Defense Magazine covers cybersecurity innovation, emerging technologies and security solutions. Its awards programs recognize cybersecurity innovators and leaders worldwide. Learn more at .

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Genix Cyber wins 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator recognition for ARGUS News Provided By Genix Cyber November 12, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications



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