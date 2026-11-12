Greenbrilliance Bets Big On Maryland With New White Plains Office

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New location expands GreenBrilliance's Mid-Atlantic presence even deeper, bringing solar and storage closer to Maryland homeowners, businesses and communities.

WHITE PLAINS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GreenBrilliance, a full-service provider of residential and commercial solar and energy solutions, has expanded its Maryland presence with the opening of a new office in White Plains, Maryland along with existing Baltimore, Maryland, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the state and the broader Mid-Atlantic region.GreenBrilliance is betting big on the Mid-Atlantic, expanding its physical presence to stay closer to the customers, businesses and communities it serves. In addition to its Herndon, Virginia (HQ) operations, the company maintains regional offices in Chesapeake, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; West Trenton, New Jersey; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and now White Plains, Maryland.The new Maryland location strengthens GreenBrilliance's ability to serve homeowners, businesses, commercial property owners, government organizations and community partners with localized sales, engineering, project-development and customer support.“Maryland has always been an important market for GreenBrilliance, and this new office allows us to expand even deeper into the communities we serve. We are investing not just in projects, but in people, local relationships and long-term energy value. Our goal is to make solar easier to understand, easier to finance and easier to adopt for both homeowners and businesses.”- Amir Syed, Vice President of Business Development, GreenBrillianceMaking Solar Look Easy“For many customers, going solar can appear complicated.” Utility rates, financing, state incentives, engineering, permitting, equipment selection and interconnection can create unnecessary uncertainty.GreenBrilliance's objective is to simplify that process, and provide a seamless experience.The company helps customers look at solar through a more familiar lens: a potential utility bill swap. Instead of viewing solar only as another large purchase, customers can evaluate how money already being spent on electricity may be redirected toward a long-term energy solution.GreenBrilliance offers multiple pathways depending on customer needs, including solar leases, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), solar loans and direct ownership options for both residential and commercial projects.For qualifying Maryland homeowners, GreenBrilliance also helps customers understand opportunities available through programs such as the Maryland Solar Access Program (MSAP), subject to eligibility and program availability.The goal is simple: provide customers with more choices and make the economics of clean energy easier to understand.Residential and Commercial Energy SolutionsGreenBrilliance provides end-to-end project support including site assessments, energy analysis, system design, engineering, permitting, utility interconnection, installation, online system monitoring, maintenance, battery storage and energy-efficiency solutions.For homeowners, the conversation often begins with the monthly electricity bill and understanding whether solar can provide a more predictable long-term energy strategy.For businesses and commercial property owners, GreenBrilliance evaluates energy consumption, available space, project economics, financing structures and long-term operating costs to develop solutions aligned with organizational and financial objectives.Understand the bill. Understand the usage. Design the solution. Make the transition easy.Investing in Maryland CommunitiesThe White Plains expansion represents more than a new office.GreenBrilliance expects its continued regional growth to strengthen relationships with local contractors, electricians, installers, businesses, suppliers, community organizations and workforce partners.As the company expands residential and commercial operations, that growth can support employment across sales, engineering, project management, installation, field operations, customer service and skilled trades.For GreenBrilliance, the value of the clean-energy transition extends beyond the solar system itself. It includes creating employment opportunities, supporting families, strengthening local businesses and bringing long-term economic and energy value into the communities where projects are developed.With a growing network of Mid-Atlantic offices, GreenBrilliance is positioning itself to provide customers with both the scale of an experienced solar company and the accessibility of a local energy partner.Our New Maryland OfficeGreenBrilliance Maryland10665 Stanhaven PlWhite Plains, MD 20695Phone: (240) 301-1007About GreenBrillianceFounded in 2007, GreenBrilliance is a full-service energy company providing residential and commercial solar, energy storage, engineering, energy-efficiency and distributed-energy solutions. The company supports customers through energy analysis, system design and engineering, financing, permitting, utility interconnection, installation, monitoring, maintenance and long-term energy services.With offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic, GreenBrilliance is continuing to expand its regional presence while helping homeowners and businesses pursue greater control over their energy costs and long-term energy strategy.Learn MoreGreenBrillianceMedia ContactThomas Berry...(240) 695-6683

Omkar Bhandakkar

GreenBrilliance LLC

+1 978-996-3565

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GreenBrilliance Bets Big on Maryland with New White Plains Office News Provided By GreenBrilliance LLC November 12, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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