SMAART Company Grows On Four Fronts: Community Associations, Insurance, Tech & Accounting Services

SMAART Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, provides accounting, tax, payroll, insurance, technology and community association management services.

Ray Dominguez, CEO of SMAART Company.

SMAART Company serves businesses, families and community associations across South Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale firm brings its standards to condo, co-op and HOA management, adds insurance partners, opens its CRM and pursues its next acquisition.

- Ray Dominguez, CEO of SMAART CompanyFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SMAART Company is expanding across community association management, insurance, technology and accounting services. What distinguishes SMAART is how it grows: the company builds technology for its own operations, puts it to work across its business, and uses what it learns to improve client service.That approach is unusual for a company rooted in accounting and tax, and it is perhaps SMAART's innovative mindset that helps it bring new capabilities to established industries. In 2026, the company applied its technology and operating model across all four areas. Through Royale Management Services, its association division, SMAART brings the financial expertise behind its accounting and tax practice, along with in-house technology and processes, to community association management.Community associations and their boards deserve faster responses, better service, and tools that make managing communities easier. That's the standard SMAART is building toward, and the momentum is clear: many associations are lining up, and SMAART's sales pipeline is growing sharply. SMAART is also pursuing an additional acquisition to expand its association portfolio, with financing secured."Too many associations have been underserved for too long. Board members give their own time to look after their neighbors, and they should not have to chase anyone for help. We see a real opportunity to change that for our community," said Ray Dominguez, CEO of SMAART Company.How SMAART Is Transforming Community ManagementServing on an association board is an act of care. Board members volunteer their time to make decisions affecting their neighbors, their families, and the place they call home. It's meaningful work, and SMAART believes no board should have to do it alone.That is where Royale Management comes in. Its team has managed South Florida associations since 1984, and SMAART's technology now puts that experience within reach of every board and resident.Boards are noticing. They report high satisfaction with Royale's support. They feel respected and heard, get clear answers from licensed professionals, and can count on emergency support around the clock.That is SMAART's culture in action: continually improving and measuring success by client and board experience.SMAART also powers the digital services behind each community Royale serves. Every association gets its own digital home: a website and resident portal registered in its own name. Residents find records, pay, request repairs, and apply for permits in a few clicks. That changes how a community runs day to day, and how residents and future buyers see it.And when something breaks, Royale's new in-house maintenance team and dedicated work van handle routine repairs, with no wait for an outside vendor.Insurance: Broader Coverage, One Team to CallInsurance is essential for homes, vehicles, and businesses. SMAART Insurance offers in-house personal and commercial auto coverage, along with home, business, and other lines.Insurance costs are a growing concern for associations, businesses, and individuals alike. To expand coverage options, SMAART Insurance has partnered with Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., a nationally recognized brokerage, and other strategic partners. These relationships support the needs of associations managed by Royale, as well as SMAART's business and individual clients.The partnerships are built for the long term. They give clients more coverage choices and one team to call, and open new lines of business for SMAART's partners.Kore: The Technology Behind Every SMAART DivisionKore is SMAART's proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) platform, developed in-house to support the way a services business operates. It serves as the company's central operating platform, bringing accounting, tax, payroll, insurance, and Royale's community management together. Phone systems, automated follow-ups, lead routing, sales pipelines, workflows, and reporting are managed in one place.SMAART also helps clients strengthen their digital presence. Its team configures Kore with automations tailored to each business, then designs, builds, and hosts websites structured to improve search visibility. By optimizing content for both traditional search engines and AI-powered search tools, SMAART helps businesses stay discoverable as online search evolves.What SMAART DoesSMAART Company combines professional expertise with technology-driven services for businesses and individuals. Its offerings include accounting, tax, payroll, insurance, business advisory, technology, and community association management. The team includes IRS Enrolled Agents, U.S. Tax Court Practitioners, payroll and human resources specialists, and technology professionals.Many clients have trusted SMAART for years. The company builds those relationships through responsive service, practical expertise, and tools designed to help clients operate more effectively. SMAART takes an active interest in the financial health of the small businesses it serves, believing its own growth is strongest when its clients are well positioned to grow, too.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes statements about future plans, including a pending acquisition. They reflect current expectations and are not guarantees.About SMAART CompanySMAART Company is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida company providing accounting, tax, payroll, insurance, business advisory, technology and community association management services. It manages associations as Royale Management Services and built Kore, its CRM software. Learn more at smaartcompany or call 1-800-382-1040.

Daniel Corcega

SMAART Company

800-382-1040

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SMAART Company Grows on Four Fronts: Community Associations, Insurance, Tech & Accounting Services News Provided By SMAART LLC November 12, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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