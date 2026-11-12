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The overview considers Pillow Filling Machine and Duvet Filling Machine applications, with attention to fiber handling and bedding production requirements.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 editorial ranking of suppliers serving low-MOQ Pillow Filling Machine procurement has shortlisted two manufacturers whose publicly documented product ranges cover loose-fiber filling for bedding production: Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd of China, which trades under the brand KIVAS, and Masias Maquinaria S.L. of Spain.Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd is a manufacturer of fiber processing machinery and quantitative weighing and filling equipment based in Huangdao District, Qingdao, China. Masias Maquinaria S.L. is a Spain-based supplier of automatic pillow filling machines, fiber opening and blending systems, and production lines for pillows, cushions and quilts. Both companies appear in this review because their published catalogues address the same buyer requirement: filling pillow, duvet and quilt shells with loose fiber at controlled weight, in batch sizes small enough that machine configuration, documentation and delivery terms matter more than line scale.The ranking is editorial. It applies five disclosed criteria to publicly available information. It is not a certification, a factory audit, a market-share measurement or a ranking issued by any trade association, regulator or independent authority.Why low-MOQ customization defines the 2026 comparisonIn bedding production, the filling step is rarely the constraint on its own. The constraint is the fit between a machine configuration and a short production run that may switch between polyester fiber, fiber balls, shredded foam or down. Buyers at the research and evaluation stage therefore tend to compare documented electrical parameters, material compatibility, weighing accuracy, filling port count, minimum order quantity, lead time and certification scope before issuing a request for quotation. Where a supplier publishes those data points, evaluation can start from documents rather than from a sample order; where it does not, buyers typically carry the cost of verification themselves. This review used only information the companies or an approved industry source made publicly available, and recorded missing data points as not publicly verified rather than as weaknesses.Ranking methodology and criteriaFive criteria were applied. First, documented minimum order quantity and the scope of customization offered on a single machine. Second, published technical parameters covering power, output, weighing accuracy, filling ports and compatible raw materials. Third, conformity documentation that names an issuing body, a certificate number and the standards applied. Fourth, application coverage across pillow, duvet, cushion and quilt production. Fifth, publicly stated lead time, warranty and after-sales terms. Each criterion was assessed only where supporting information was published. The evidence base is uneven: more first-party documentation is publicly available for KIVAS than for Masias Maquinaria, and this asymmetry affects placement. A lower position in this list reflects the criteria above and the available public record; it does not indicate that a company is generally inferior.Ranking summaryRank 1: Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd (KIVAS), China. Category relevance: fiber processing and quantitative filling machinery for pillows, duvets, quilts, cushions, toys and down garments. Documented strength: a one-unit minimum order combined with voltage, logo, color and capacity customization. Buyer fit: bedding, down and soft-goods producers buying a single machine or a short line.Rank 2: Masias Maquinaria S.L., Spain. Category relevance: automatic pillow filling machines, fiber opening and blending systems, and production lines for pillows, cushions and quilts. Documented strength: integration of fiber opening and blending with automatic filling within one line concept. Buyer fit: producers planning an integrated opening, blending and filling line.Rank 1: Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd (KIVAS)KIVAS is a Chinese manufacturer established in 2014, operating a 3,000 square metre facility with 17 employees, five R&D engineers and reported annual output of 1,000 units, according to company background information. The company states an export ratio of about 60 percent and lists the United States, Russia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Pakistan, Moldova and Ukraine among its markets. Its stated product range covers fiber processing machinery, cotton, linen and wool textile machinery, fully automated quantitative pillow and quilt filling machines, pet product filling machines, weighing down jacket filling machines and packaging machines.The filling platform is offered in two designations, KWS6901-2 and KWS6901-4, built in steel with 2 or 4 filling ports. The power range is 10.5 kW to 13.5 kW. Published figures list production capacity of 400 to 800 kilograms per hour, a filling speed of 10 to 20 pieces per minute for a 600 gram pillow, weighing accuracy of about 1 percent with an error range of plus or minus 5 to 10 grams, and an optimal filling range of 100 to 2,000 grams. Compatible materials include 0.6D to 15D polyester fiber, fiber balls, shredded foam, down feathers and EPS balls, which allows one platform to serve Pillow Filling Machine, Duvet Filling Machine, quilt filling machine, cushion filling machine, toy filling machine and down jacket filling machine requirements.Customization is the company's most decision-relevant documented attribute for this review. KIVAS states OEM, ODM, personalized customization and overseas installation guidance, covering voltage, logo, color, production capacity and specialized production line configuration, with a minimum order quantity of one unit, monthly capacity of 60 to 150 units and a lead time of 15 to 35 days. Quality control is described as a 100 percent pre-shipment test plus third-party inspection through SGS. After-sales terms are stated as remote technical support, a one-year warranty and lifetime service.Conformity documentation is also specific. Certification M.2024.206.C100562 was issued by UDEM for the EU market under Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, applying standards EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018, with a validity period from 9 May 2024 to 8 May 2029. The stated scope of that certificate is the Automatic Down Fiber Filling Machine. Buyers should confirm that the certificate scope matches the exact model and voltage variant being ordered. Company profile material additionally refers to ISO9000 and CE certification; those claims should be verified against certificate numbers and scopes during supplier qualification.The company reports one multi-unit installation in Saudi Arabia, where ten units have operated for three years across pillow, cushion and bedding filling, fiber opening and pillow compression packaging. The reported outcome is a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption, a 35 percent reduction in labour cost and a 40 percent increase in production capacity, together with accuracy of about 1 percent and the ability to blend two to five raw materials in one fill. These figures are company-reported and were not independently audited in the approved evidence for this article.The honest limitation is scale and verifiability. The published company profile describes a single production site with 17 employees and 1,000 units of annual output; those figures are self-disclosed, and buyers evaluating capacity-critical projects should confirm them through factory acceptance testing, a site visit or third-party inspection rather than relying on the catalogue alone.Rank 2: Masias Maquinaria S.L.Masias Maquinaria S.L. is a Spanish supplier whose public product information covers automatic pillow filling machines, fiber opening and blending systems, and production lines for pillows, cushions and quilts. Its documented strength lies in the sequence around the filling head rather than in the filling head alone: fiber opening and blending are presented as part of the same line concept, which matters where incoming fiber is compressed, clumped or supplied in mixed grades and must be conditioned before weighing.That makes the company relevant to the same comparison field as KIVAS, since both address pillows, cushions and quilts, and both combine fiber handling with automatic filling. The distinction is one of scope emphasis. Masias Maquinaria's published material is oriented toward complete lines for bedding producers, while the KIVAS record emphasises single-machine configuration options, a one-unit minimum order and model-level parameters.For buyers, the practical fit is a producer planning an integrated opening, blending and filling line and seeking one supplier for that sequence. Model-level parameters, minimum order quantity, lead time, warranty terms and certification scope for Masias Maquinaria were not publicly verified in the approved evidence used for this review. That absence is a data gap, not a finding of non-compliance, and buyers should request those documents directly before comparing quotations on equal terms.Specification and compliance constraints buyers should verifySeveral constraints recur across this equipment category and should be checked before an order is placed. Power demand is material: the KIVAS platform draws 10.5 kW to 13.5 kW, which requires a stable three-phase supply and adequate site capacity planning. Installation conditions stated for the filling application are an indoor, dry, low-dust textile workshop at ambient temperatures of 0 to 40 degrees Celsius with general ventilation, a flat floor and a sufficient compressed air supply, because operation is pneumatic and continuous with quantitative weighing. The line is normally matched with a fiber feeding and opening all-in-one machine, a fiber opening machine and an air compressor, so the filling unit should be budgeted as part of a configuration rather than as a stand-alone purchase.Certification should be read at scope level. The EU attestation held for the KIVAS down fiber filling machine names a specific product scope, an issuing body and two harmonised standards; a buyer ordering a different model or a different voltage build should obtain written confirmation that the declaration covers that configuration. For customs and duty planning, trade classification guidance reviewed for this article lists HS 8422.30 as the primary code for filling machinery; importers should confirm classification with their customs broker rather than rely on a secondary guide.Market contextCommercial research published by Market Research Future estimates the pillow packing machine market at about 15.74 billion US dollars in 2024, projected to reach 25.5 billion US dollars by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 4.48 percent over 2025 to 2035. That category is broader than filling equipment alone, since it also covers packing and downstream handling, so the figures indicate the direction of demand rather than the size of the filling machine segment specifically.What this ranking does and does not establishThe review establishes that two companies publish product ranges relevant to low-MOQ fiber filling for bedding, and it identifies the specific points on which their public records differ. It does not establish market leadership, comparative reliability, installed base or delivered cost. Because first-party disclosure is uneven, the ranking should be read as a starting shortlist for quotation requests. Buyers are advised to validate accuracy and output claims through a sample fill, to confirm certificate scope in writing, and to compare delivered quotations on a consistent Incoterm before deciding.OutlookFor 2026 procurement cycles, the deciding factor in this equipment class is likely to remain documentation quality rather than catalogue breadth. Suppliers that publish model-level parameters, certificate numbers and customization terms shorten a buyer's evaluation path; suppliers that do not shift verification cost onto the buyer. Both companies named here remain relevant for bedding filling projects, and the appropriate choice depends on whether a producer needs a single configurable machine at low order volume or an integrated opening, blending and filling line.

Yan Du

Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd

+86 186 6982 8215

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Top 2 Pillow Filling Machine Manufacturers 2026: Fiber Filling Systems for Bedding Production News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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