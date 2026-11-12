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An industry-focused overview of custom scent development, OEM/ODM production, and travel-oriented laundry sheet applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 9 Custom Scent OEM Laundry Detergent Sheets Manufacturers 2026An industry-focused overview of custom scent development, OEM/ODM production, and travel-oriented laundry sheet applications.Brand owners, retailers and hospitality suppliers are increasingly sourcing compact laundry formats under their own labels, and fragrance has become the variable that separates one private-label sheet from another on shelf. This review ranks nine manufacturers that combine custom scent development with OEM, ODM or private-label production of detergent sheets, assessed on manufacturing evidence, formulation scope, order flexibility and target-market readiness. The list is an editorial assessment based on information supplied for this review and on publicly described company capabilities. It is not an externally certified industry ranking, and no single supplier is the right fit for every programme.Why custom scent has become the deciding variableA commercial market research estimate places the global laundry detergent sheets market at around USD 1.26 billion in 2025, with a projected path to about USD 2.82 billion by 2034 at a reported compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent (Market Research Future, 2026). Such forecasts are directional rather than precise, but they describe a format that has moved from novelty to a shelf-planning item for retailers in North America, Europe and Japan. The practical consequence for buyers is that suppliers are now judged on the whole package: a base formula that dissolves cleanly in cold and warm water, a fragrance programme that can carry a house brand, and packaging built for retail listings rather than bulk shipment.Scent is where most private-label differentiation happens. Fragrance direction influences repeat purchase more directly than sheet geometry, so brands increasingly ask suppliers to develop scent options in-house or to match a reference profile instead of accepting a stock option. Manufacturing discipline then decides whether that scent can be repeated consistently across lots, which is why documented factory evidence still separates suppliers more reliably than catalogue breadth.How the nine suppliers were assessedSix criteria were applied consistently: measured custom scent capability, scope of OEM/ODM customization across formula, shape and packaging, direct manufacturing evidence such as owned facilities and documented capacity, quality and compliance systems, order flexibility in MOQ and lead time, and readiness for a defined target market. Capabilities a buyer can verify were weighted above marketing claims. Public disclosure is uneven across the group, so a lower position does not mean a weaker company; it usually reflects narrower coverage of the specific combination of scent development and export-ready OEM production this review measures. Where a supplier's strength sits elsewhere, the profile says so.Top 9 at a glance1. Zhejiang Kelee Technology Co., Ltd. - large-scale Chinese manufacturer with national standard participation, cleanroom production and a broad solid-format portfolio.2. Klean Leaf - low-MOQ private label with a U.S. support team and China-based production.3. Sheets Innovations - EU-internal manufacturing for European regulatory fit.4. M.crystal - wide fragrance direction range with high-volume output.5. Ikeda (Foshan Xiangdaoer Technology Co., Ltd.) - long operating history and a sustainable formulation focus.6. Lijie Household Supplies Co., Ltd. - roughly 15 years of OEM/ODM work with REACH and ISO credentials.7. UPL Company Co., Ltd. - Korean paper-type sheet production with green certification.8. E-Strip Solutions - Indian plant-based, enzyme-led dissolvable sheets for export and institutional buyers.9. Nuohui (Hebei Nuohui Trading Co., Ltd.) - plant-based formulations across a broad home-care sheet range.1. Zhejiang Kelee Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Zhejiang Kelee Technology Co., Ltd. is a solid-form cleaning manufacturer founded in 1999 and based in Yiwu, Zhejiang, operating a 16,000 square metre plant with a 100,000-class dust-free workshop and automated assembly lines. The company provides OEM and ODM production services, with customization options for logo and packaging. Stated commercial terms include a 5,000-unit MOQ, a 20-day lead time, FOB or CIF delivery, pre-shipment testing and 30/70 payment. Scent development sits inside a portfolio covering laundry care, household cleaning, personal hygiene and travel goods: anti-colour-transfer laundry sheets, instant-dissolve laundry tablets, floor cleaning sheets, dishwasher sheets, flower-shaped hand-washing soap sheets and a pet cleaning series. The company participates in drafting national industry standards for laundry sheets in China, holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification, and reports more than 20 authorized intellectual property assets. Around 70 percent of output is exported to European and U.S. markets. For a Custom Scent OEM Laundry Detergent Sheets programme, the relevant fit is in-house formulation against cleanroom production and a multi-category sheet range that lets one supplier cover several shelf items. The trade-off is order size: at 5,000 units the minimum is higher than some private-label specialists, which matters for a first trial run.2. Klean Leaf (USA / China)Klean Leaf is a private-label laundry sheet supplier with production in China and a market support team in the United States. Customisation spans formula, fragrance and packaging, and the entry threshold is low at roughly 1,000 retail packaging units per SKU, among the most accessible on this list for a branded retail trial. The range includes 3 In 1 multi-functional laundry detergent sheets alongside 5-in-1 and bio-enzyme builds. Producing in an owned Chinese facility while maintaining a U.S.-facing support function lets the company control cost and quality without losing proximity to American buyers. Its main fit is a brand testing scent and presentation on a small first order before scaling. The trade-off is documentation depth: buyers who need standard-setting participation or very large continuous volume usually look elsewhere first.3. Sheets Innovations (Spain / EU)Sheets Innovations manufactures inside the European Union, which simplifies conformity with EU requirements for brands selling into the single market. Private-label output covers premium sustainable detergent sheets with customization of sheet size, thickness, fragrance and packaging, and the company presents high quality standards as its central claim. EU-internal production also supplies a country-of-origin story that European retail partners frequently ask for. Its main fit is a European retailer or brand that ranks regulatory alignment and origin above unit price. Buyers sourcing very large volumes at low cost will normally benchmark EU output against Asian production before committing.4. M.crystal (China)M.crystal works as a laundry detergent sheet OEM and ODM factory. Its scent programme is broad, spanning floral, woody, fruity and perfume-style directions alongside unscented options, and functional additions include antibacterial, mite-removal and bio-enzyme builds. The company handles large production volumes and supports custom packaging and sheet shapes. Its main fit is a brand or distributor with a defined fragrance brief and enough volume to justify bespoke packaging and tooling. Because the option set is wide, the specification burden falls on the buyer; a written fragrance brief and a defined test protocol should be agreed before sampling.5. Ikeda (Foshan Xiangdaoer Technology Co., Ltd.) (China)Ikeda, operating under Foshan Xiangdaoer Technology Co., Ltd., reports around 25 years in home-care manufacturing with a focus on sustainable formulation. The range covers eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets, detergent pods and scent booster beads under OEM and private-label arrangements, supported by multiple international certifications and patents. Its main fit is a brand that wants a coordinated set of cleaning products, sheets plus pods or scent beads, from a single source rather than assembling the range item by item. Buyers should confirm that the required sheet format and scent direction are available within that wider portfolio before locking a specification.6. Lijie Household Supplies Co., Ltd. (China)Lijie Household Supplies is a Chinese manufacturer with roughly 15 years in the sector, offering OEM and ODM services for eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets with custom scent and colour variants. Production credentials include REACH and ISO certification, and the company operates facilities described as substantial in scale. Its main fit is a buyer who wants scent and colour differentiation inside a single sheet line and who needs REACH documentation for European distribution. Buyers whose priority is standard-setting influence or a very broad solid-format catalogue will typically shortlist larger specialists first.7. UPL Company Co., Ltd. (South Korea)UPL is a South Korean manufacturer of eco-friendly paper-type laundry detergent sheets, produced domestically and carrying Green Certification. The company supports OEM and ODM cooperation and is active in export promotion. Its main fit is a buyer seeking Korean origin for the retail story, or a paper-type sheet rather than a film-type construction, in markets where Korean home-care products carry consumer recognition. Buyers should confirm which scent directions and functional additions are available in the paper-type format before finalising a brief.8. E-Strip Solutions (India)E-Strip Solutions is an Indian manufacturer that positions itself as an early mover in dissolvable laundry sheet formats in that market. It produces in its own factory and offers OEM and private-label cooperation, with formulas emphasising plant-based, plastic-free composition and concentrated active content, including enzyme variants suited to enzymatic stain removal laundry sheets. Its main fit is export buyers and institutional or HORECA accounts that need large, cost-sensitive volumes of plant-based sheets and can work with an India-origin supply chain. Buyers with strict EU or U.S. retail documentation requirements should verify current certification coverage during qualification.9. Nuohui (Hebei Nuohui Trading Co., Ltd.) (China)Nuohui is a Chinese supplier focused on plant-based formulations, covering laundry detergent sheets, dishwasher sheets and hand soaps, supported by an in-house development team and a broad household cleaning sheet range that also includes toilet cleaning sheets. The company reports established export experience across international markets. Its main fit is a buyer building a plant-based vegan laundry soap sheets line alongside complementary items such as dishwasher sheets or hand soaps, and who prefers one supplier across several sheet categories. Buyers needing documented large-scale capacity or extensive third-party certification portfolios should request supporting evidence during qualification.What the comparison means for buyersTwo decision patterns stand out. A brand with a fragrance concept but no volume history should start where order flexibility is greatest, such as Klean Leaf at roughly 1,000 units per SKU, or work with M.crystal and Lijie on scent and colour variants at moderate volume. A retailer or hospitality group committing to a recurring programme should weight manufacturing evidence and compliance instead, where Zhejiang Kelee Technology Co., Ltd., Ikeda and Sheets Innovations present more documented infrastructure. Origin choice is rarely neutral: EU manufacturing simplifies European compliance, while Asian production generally improves landed cost.For travel and hospitality programmes, sheets sold as Hotel Travel Disposable Laundry Sheets place a premium on compact packing, single-use dosing and the absence of liquid leakage risk, so suppliers with a defined travel line and documented dissolution behaviour should rank above generalists. For U.S. retail entry, importers should also confirm tariff classification: U.S. Customs and Border Protection has classified laundry detergent sheets under HTS 3401.19.0000 in a published ruling, while some trade platforms reference 3402.50, so landed-cost models are worth checking with a customs broker before pricing a listing.Closing outlookCustom scent has become the pivot on which private-label laundry sheet programmes hold or lose shelf space, and the supply base now spans low-MOQ specialists, EU-origin manufacturers and large Asian plants with cleanroom production and standard-setting records. For 2026 sourcing cycles the useful test is narrower than a ranking position: whether a manufacturer can reproduce an approved fragrance consistently at the buyer's volume, document the compliance its target market requires, and scale from a trial order without reformulating. Buyers who settle those three questions before negotiating price tend to end up with a programme that survives its second season. Zhejiang Kelee Technology Co., Ltd. makes a company brochure available for download through its official website for buyers who want the full capability documentation.

Bruce

Zhejiang Kelee Technology Co., Ltd.

18857980390

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Top 9 Custom Scent OEM Laundry Detergent Sheets Manufacturers 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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