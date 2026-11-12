Kerala: ECI Publishes Draft Electoral Roll With 2.73 Crore Voters

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday published the draft electoral roll in Kerala as part of its Special Summary Revision (SSR), giving voters a month to check their names and submit claims and objections.

The draft roll, prepared with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, has a total of 2,73,60,254 voters.

This includes 1,40,38,718 women, 1,33,21,267 men and 269 voters belonging to the third-gender category.

The period for filing claims and objections began on Thursday and will continue till December 11.

Voters can check whether their names and other details have been correctly included in the draft roll and seek corrections wherever necessary.

The draft electoral roll is available at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), district collectorates and booth-level officers (BLOs).

It can also be accessed through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala.

The age-wise figures in the draft roll show that 2,70,675 voters belong to the 18-19 age group, while 44,06,424 are in the 20-29 age group.

The figures underline the significant presence of young voters in the state's electoral population.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr D. Sajith Babu urged all eligible voters to make use of the opportunity to verify their details and ensure that their names figure correctly in the electoral roll.

He said detailed information on the draft roll and the revision process was available on the CEO's website, making it easier for voters to access the information and take necessary action.

The revision exercise is aimed at ensuring that the electoral roll is accurate and inclusive, while protecting the voting rights of all eligible citizens.

The claims and objections process will allow voters to point out errors in their personal details, seek inclusion if their names are missing and raise objections wherever required.

The ECI has stressed the importance of public participation in the exercise to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll ahead of the next round of elections.