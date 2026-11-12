MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that the 14th Emirates Oncology Conference (EOC 2026), organised by SEHA Tawam Hospital, will take place from 13-15 November 2026 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the theme Translating Innovation into Integrated Cancer Care, the conference will bring UAE, regional and international expertise together to explore how scientific developments can inform the decisions and services that shape a patient's care. Its three-day programme connects disease-specific updates with the wider considerations involved in delivering coordinated treatment.

Sessions on precision oncology and genomic testing will examine how information about a tumour can inform treatment options. The programme will also address chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, which uses immune cells modified in a laboratory to target cancer cells, alongside developments in proton and ion radiotherapy.

These scientific discussions will be complemented by a quality-and-safety plenary and sessions on radiotherapy quality assurance. Together, they will provide a setting to consider treatment developments alongside the standards and processes needed to support their use in clinical practice.

Dr Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chair of the 14th Emirates Oncology Conference and Chair of the Department of Oncology at SEHA Tawam Hospital, said:“Cancer teams need opportunities to examine new evidence in the context of the people they care for. This year's programme brings therapeutic developments into the same discussion as quality, safety, and the patient experience. By involving colleagues from across the care pathway, we want to encourage an exchange that is relevant to the decisions clinicians and their teams face every day.”

The special session Frontiers in Integrated Cancer Care and dedicated pharmacy, nursing, allied-health, and palliative medicine sessions will extend that discussion beyond individual remedy disciplines. Professionals with different responsibilities will have the opportunity to reflect on the linkages between their contributions throughout the patient's journey.

Case discussions, panels, and workshops will allow participants to explore clinical questions in context, while oral abstract presentations will provide a forum for sharing research and engaging with colleagues' findings.

Through EOC 2026, SEHA Tawam Hospital continues to support professional education that connects local clinical experience with regional and international perspectives, contributing to the development of cancer-care expertise in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.

Healthcare professionals can find programme and registration information at .

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: