MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nicknamed“The Batman”, Armenian fighter enjoys a memorable visit to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi ahead of his RAF showdown with Neiman Gracie on 14 November Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; November 2026 – Why so serious? With fight night just around the corner, Arman Tsarukyan took the chance to step away from the spotlight for a few hours as the UFC lightweight contender, nicknamed“The Batman”, swapped the wrestling mat for the streets of Gotham City during a visit to Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi on Yas Island.

In a fitting twist for the Armenian fighter, Tsarukyan came face-to-face with the Caped Crusader himself, explored the atmospheric streets of the fictional city, and got an up-close look at the legendary Batmobile. It was a superhero-inspired adventure that offered a welcome break from the intensity of fight preparations.

The fun and games will soon give way to serious competition, however. On Saturday, 14 November, Tsarukyan will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover bout at Etihad Arena as Real American Freestyle (RAF) makes its highly anticipated Middle East debut.

Tsarukyan boasts an impressive 7-1 RAF record, with victories over UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber and former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. His next challenge comes against Gracie, a three-time World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships bronze medalist with a 13-6 MMA record, setting the stage for an intriguing clash of wrestling and grappling talent.

With his Gotham City adventure firmly in the Batmobile's rearview mirror, Tsarukyan now turns his attention to fight night, where RAF Abu Dhabi will feature a star-studded lineup headlined by Khamzat Chimaev facing former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Tickets for RAF Abu Dhabi start from AED 95, with a special offer of four Category 5 tickets for AED 450 instead of AED 600 All ticket categories are available now via Ticketmaster and etihadarena.

About Real American Freestyle:

Real American Freestyle (RAF) is the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league and the new main stage for the sport's elite. Founded by Chad Bronstein, Izzy Martinez, and Eric Bischoff, RAF brings Olympic champions, World medalists, NCAA standouts, and top MMA crossover athletes together in a modern fight-night format built for today's combat sports audience.

Since launching in August 2025, RAF has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing properties in combat sports, generating billions of media impressions and more than 300 million social views per event. RAF combines elite competition, global storytelling, and high-level production to create matchups and moments that extend far beyond the mat.

All RAF events stream live exclusively on FOX Nation. Beyond the professional league, RAF is building a broader wrestling ecosystem through athlete development initiatives, a national youth wrestling tournament series, and club acquisition under RAF NEXT GEN and RAF Clubs.