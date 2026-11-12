MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Joost Luiten fired his lowest round at the Earth course since 2016 to earn a one-shot lead over Jacob Skov Olesen after the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As the last man to earn his place in the 50-man field, Luiten got the DP World Tour Championship under way with the opening tee shot and quickly set the pace on his way to a five-under 67.

Heading into this week at 56th on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, the Dutchman admitted he had nothing to lose as he strung together seven birdies and two bogeys and is now currently projected as high as fourth.

“I said to my caddie, I said, bro, we can only go up this week, you know? We're last man in, we've got nothing to lose, so let's go for it,” said Luiten following his round.“And it worked out so far.”

Following an opening par, Luiten made back-to-back birdies at the second and third holes and another at the fifth to move out in front of playing partner Victor Perez, who had also made two birdies in his first three holes.

The Dutchman then capped off an opening nine of 31 with back-to-back birdies to reach five-under at the turn, before bouncing back from bogeys at the 11th and 12th holes with another gain at the 13th. A final birdie of the day at the last led him to an opening five-under 67, posting his lowest score around the Earth Course since the final round in 2016.

“Good opening round, had a great front nine, you know, five-under after nine, and then you hope you can push on,” he explained further.

“But the wind picked up, and I made two annoying bogeys on 11 and 12, which especially on 11 wasn't really needed. But, you know, it happens in these conditions. And I'm quite happy finishing five under because coming in it's tricky.

“Like 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 are just tricky holes into the wind. So, you know, you've got to hit some good shots there and keep it in the fairway. I made two little mistakes, and then all of a sudden you've got two bogeys. But that's this golf course.

“I mean, again, par-five (18), straight into the wind, and it was blowing. So I had a good drive, and then, you know, decision, are you going for it or laying up? So I decided to lay up and not take any risk. And then I had a good wedge in to about seven or eight feet and rolled in a nice birdie putt to finish.”

While Luiten isn't in the running for the Race to Dubai title, he is currently projected to move as high as fourth, which would guarantee him one of the ten PGA Tour Dual Membership cards on offer this week.

Another player with plenty to play for this week is Olesen, who also birdied his final hole of the day to card a four-under par 68.

One shot behind Luiten following a front-nine 31, Olesen briefly held a share of the lead after a birdie at the 11th before handing back shots at both the 12th and 15th to sit two behind heading to the last hole.

At tenth in the Race to Dubai, Olesen is one of nine players who could end this week as this year's champion of the Harry Vardon Trophy, though he does need to win the tournament to have a chance at scooping both titles this week. A step closer to that goal, Olesen is also chasing one of the ten PGA Tour Dual Membership cards, and is currently predicted to take the third one, behind season-long leader Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed.

Behind him, Rory McIlroy headlines a group also containing Victor Perez, Gregorio De Leo, Freddy Schott and Francesco Laporta on three-under, having made a birdie on his final hole to card an opening 69.

McIlroy needs to finish solo fourth or higher to have a chance overtaking Chacarra and matching Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles, and mixed five birdies with two bogeys during his opening round. He had a chance for eagle at the last but his effort came up short to move into a tie for second, which would have pushed him to the top of the projected rankings.

Race to Dubai leader Chacarra, who is making just his second appearance at the season finale, had mixed fortunes on day one, making four birdies and four bogeys for a level par 72.

Elsewhere, Kota Kaneko was named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year as the sole Rookie to make it to the final event of the season, while Reed opened with a disappointing three-over 75.

Away from the action on the Earth course, the Championship Village offers a full day out across all four days. Some of the UAE's favourite eateries, including Pickl, Allo Beirut and La Patrona, will serve from 20 catering locations across the village and the 15th and 17th platforms. In the Skill Zone, fans can join free daily clinics from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, try the F1 simulators and take on the putting challenges, with big screens, trick-shot shows and live music throughout.

Dedicated kids zones are open every day with bouncy castles, face painting and magic shows. Saturday November 14 is Ladies Day, with free Pilates, a beginners' golf clinic, two complimentary drinks from 11am and live music from Ark Angels after play. Sunday November 15 is Family Day, when kids can enjoy free House of Pops ice lollies and join their parents for free golf lessons.

General Admission for Friday to Sunday starts from AED 60, and children aged 17 and under go free on all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets, and the 1st Tee Experience returns as an add-on.

If you want a front-row seat as the Race to Dubai is decided, Ticket+ guarantees a spot in the shaded front section of The Greatest Bar on Earth – powered by Axi, with views of the 17th green and 18th tee. On the 18th green, the Championship Chalet on the 18th offers premium views.