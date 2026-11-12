Viltrox Announces Exclusive Deals And Shopping Rewards For Black Friday 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Unlock exclusive rewards, save up to 20% on select camera lenses and accessories, and enter for a chance to win Viltrox lenses!

SHENZHEN, China - November 12, 2026 - Viltrox today announced its Black Friday promotion, featuring two stages of exclusive offers, limited-time discounts, shopping rewards, and even a lens giveaway! Running throughout November, the campaign gives photographers, videographers, and content creators the opportunity to save on Viltrox lenses, lighting equipment, monitors, and other creative accessories

The two-stage promotional event will run on the following dates:



Black Friday Preview: November 5th to 18th, 2026 Black Friday Sale: November 19th to 30th, 2026

Spin to Win Exclusive Prizes During the Black Friday Preview

From November 5th to 18th, customers can visit the Viltrox Black Friday preview page, where they can spin the prize wheel for a chance to unlock additional discounts and win exclusive gifts ahead of the main sale. Customers who complete a valid prize wheel entry will also be eligible to enter an additional lens giveaway, featuring the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.4 Pro and AF 26mm F2.8 EVO. This offers participants an opportunity to win some of Viltrox's most popular optical innovations while getting ahead of the Black Friday shopping season. For full giveaway details and participation requirements, visit the official Viltrox Black Friday preview page, or follow Viltrox on social media for the latest updates.

Unlock Black Friday Discounts and Exclusive Shopping Rewards

From November 19th through to 30th, Viltrox is offering special Black Friday deals and extra discount opportunities. During this period, customers can enjoy up to 20% off[1] across the entire Viltrox product lineup. Additional shopping benefits include a monitor bundle offer that allows customers to add an 8K HDMI cable for just $5 when purchasing of any Viltrox monitor, and Spend-and-Get rewards that unlock additional gifts on qualifying orders of $350 and $700[2].

Whether upgrading a photography setup to expanding a video production kit, the promotion offers customers more opportunities to explore Viltrox's growing range of creative tools at special prices.

Spotlight The All-New AF 35mm F1.4 Pro

This year's Black Friday event puts the spotlight on Viltrox's latest releases and popular product lines, giving customer the opportunity to explore a range of solutions to fit their creative pursuits. Leading the lineup is the new Viltrox AF 35mm F1.4 Pro (FE/Z), officially launched on October 29. To celebrate its release, Viltrox is bringing back its Black Friday promotional pricing to the lens's launch date, allowing early adopters to secure this flagship prime lens at a special price right from the outset.

Other featured Viltrox lenses include:



Pro & LAB Series: High-performance primes such as the AF 56mm F1.2 Pro, which combine advanced optical engineering with refined image rendering for demanding creative applications.

New EVO Telephoto Series: The 75mm F1.8 EVO & 90mm F2.2 EVO pack serious telephoto performance into impressively lightweight bodies, making them practical options for everyday photography. Vintage Lighting Innovation: The upgraded Vintage Z1 Pro retro speedlite features a bright circular color touchscreen, TTL auto-metering, and lightning-fast High-Speed Sync (HSS) of up to 1/8000s, combining distinctive styling with modern lighting capabilities.

Viltrox Black Friday Campaign:

Visit the official Viltrox website to explore the Black Friday offers, discover additional savings opportunities, and find the right gear for your next creative project.

[1] Customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Japan can enjoy up to 15% off, subject to applicable regional promotion terms.

[2] Specific rewards subject to the campaign terms.

About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company's portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, EVO, and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions.

Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the "EPIC" anamorphic and "LUNA" zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.