MENAFN - GetNews) Marco Guarracino of I Sell For You (ISFY) says 30 to 40 percent of revenue in his phone sales model comes from customers who call in on their own, and shares practical steps for brands that want those calls.

Miami Beach, Florida - November 12, 2026 - Many online stores bury their phone number in the footer or remove it entirely, treating calls as a cost. Marco Guarracino, founder and CEO of I Sell For You (ISFY), gives brands the opposite advice: put a phone number right next to the buy button.

His reason is a number from his own model. According to Guarracino, 30 to 40 percent of revenue in ISFY's phone sales model comes from customers who call in themselves.

"Those callers are buyers raising their hand," Guarracino said. "They want to buy and they have one question first. If the only option is a contact form, a lot of them just leave. Put a phone number next to the buy button. It is a test any brand can run this week."

Five practical steps

Guarracino, whose Miami Beach company connects brands with remote human sales associates, outlined how brands can make the most of inbound calls.

Place the number where the decision happens. A number on the product page and at checkout reaches the shopper at the moment of doubt. A number on a contact page reaches them after they have already started to leave.Have a person answer. A caller who reaches a long menu or a voicemail box often does not call back. The value of inbound calls depends on a real conversation.Treat the caller as a buyer, not a support ticket. A shopper calling before paying is usually asking about fit, delivery, compatibility or price. The right answer, given by someone who knows the product, often completes the order on the same call.Connect inbound with outbound. Not every interested shopper will call. Those who leave a checkout can be called back. In ISFY's model, those leads reach its dialer minutes after the shopper leaves, and an associate calls to help them finish the purchase.Count calls as revenue. Brands that measure the phone line only by cost per call miss what it brings in. Guarracino recommends tracking orders that start or finish on the phone the same way a brand tracks any sales channel.

How ISFY fits

ISFY offers brands four services: recovering unfinished checkouts, upsells, reorders and high-ticket offers. Its associates work from home, are trained on each brand's products and voice, and are paid commission on verified sales. Brands pay no setup fees or monthly retainers; ISFY earns an agreed percentage of the revenue it generates. Platforms in its ecosystem include Shopify, Stripe and Commas.

"The phone number tells the shopper there is someone behind the store," Guarracino said. "That alone changes how people buy."

Brands can learn more at .

About I Sell For You

I Sell For You (ISFY) is the Uber of Sales Marketplace, based in Miami Beach, Florida. It connects e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, digital product and subscription brands with remote human sales associates who recover unfinished purchases, increase order value, drive repeat purchases and close premium offers. Associates work from home on commission, earning a percentage of every verified sale. Brands pay no setup fees or monthly retainers; ISFY earns an agreed percentage of the revenue it generates. Marco Guarracino is the company's founder and CEO.