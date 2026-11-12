The Law Office Of Benjamin Haber Shares New York State 2023 Divorce Data For Staten Island

MENAFN - GetNews) The Law Office of Benjamin Haber has published a guide that pairs New York State Department of Health divorce figures for Richmond County with the family law options its website describes for Staten Island residents.

STATEN ISLAND, NY - November 12, 2026 - The Law Office of Benjamin Haber, a St. George family law practice that represents Staten Island residents in divorce and related matters, is sharing the New York State Department of Health's most recent county divorce figures for Richmond County, which covers Staten Island, along with an overview of the paths a divorce can take.

The guide draws on the Department of Health's Vital Statistics of New York State 2023 tables on divorces by county of decree, which the department labels provisional.

Staten Island Divorce Figures for 2023

According to the Department of Health, 749 divorces were granted in Richmond County in 2023, out of 18,465 in New York City and 51,261 statewide.

By length of marriage, 126 of the Staten Island divorces ended marriages of under five years, 193 ended marriages of five to nine years and 127 ended marriages of 10 to 14 years. Another 98 involved marriages of 15 to 19 years, 134 involved marriages of 20 to 29 years and 69 involved marriages of 30 years or more.

The tables also count children under 18. In 441 of the 749 Richmond County divorces, the couple had no children under 18. In 124 there was one child, in 118 there were two, and in 36 there were three or more; 30 did not state a number.

These are counts of decrees. They say nothing about how any individual case will be resolved, and outcomes depend on the facts of each matter.

Three Common Paths

The practice's website describes three broad routes. In an uncontested divorce, both spouses agree that the marriage should end and agree on the terms, and the process may be relatively simple. In a contested divorce, the spouses disagree on one or more issues, and disagreements about children and finances can make planning difficult. Mediation is a third option for couples who want to work through disputes with help instead of in a courtroom.

Issues That Usually Need to Be Settled

Where children are involved, the website says custody and visitation must be handled with extreme care. It describes property distribution as probably the most commonly disputed part of divorce apart from children. Child support and maintenance are part of financial planning, and the website notes that custody and support terms can be subject to modification after the judgment.

The Practice's Work on Staten Island

From its office at 36 Richmond Terrace in St. George, the practice handles contested and uncontested divorce, mediation, child custody and visitation, child support and maintenance, property distribution, separation agreements, prenuptial agreements, same-sex divorce and post-divorce modifications. Its website describes Ben Haber as a family law attorney licensed in New York and New Jersey and identifies the practice as an NYC family attorney since 2001. The practice serves clients across Staten Island.

About the Law Office of Benjamin Haber

The Law Office of Benjamin Haber is a family law practice in Staten Island, New York, led by attorney Ben Haber. This release does not offer legal advice for any individual situation.