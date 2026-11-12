KP Hosts Its First-Ever AI-Generated Drama Competition And Awards Show

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The first-ever competition and awards show featuring dramas produced with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded in Peshawar in November 2026.

The programme was organised by Pashtun Television Network in collaboration with Micro Screen International, under the leadership of renowned actor, writer, director and producer Izhar Bobby.

The awards show was hosted by Pride of Performance award recipients Arshad Hussain and Meena Shams.

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Produced using advanced AI technology, the programme will be showcased on various digital media platforms. Its aim is to highlight dramatic talent, creative expression and new possibilities in digital production.

According to the organisers, the initiative marks a new step towards adopting modern technology in the Pashto entertainment industry and promoting digital media.