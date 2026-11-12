Major Breakthrough In Mystery Deaths Of Five Children In Landi Kotal
According to reports, the medical test results have been forwarded to the District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber for further investigation and necessary legal action.
It may be recalled that five children from the same family died under mysterious circumstances in Bazaar Zakha Khel, while two other children fell ill and remained under medical treatment.
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Following the incident, the Health Department had also dispatched a special medical team to the affected area to determine the cause of the deaths.
Following the confirmation of a poisonous substance in the laboratory report, further police investigations and legal proceedings are expected to establish the cause of the incident.
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