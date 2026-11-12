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Netanyahu, Eisenkot To Meet For Security Briefing


Date: 2026-11-12 09:06:41

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot will hold a "political-security briefing meeting" in Jerusalem later today, the two politicians said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The meeting will be held with the participation of the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem," the statement read.

The encounter followed Eisenkot's letter to Netanyahu, urging the prime minister to refrain from "dangerous moves" and "exercise restraint" during the transition period until a new government can be sworn in, amid concerns that the incumbent head of government may order new Iran strikes.

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AzerNews

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