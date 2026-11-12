Kimberley Miner

Research Professor in Earth Sciences, University of Maine

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I'm an Earth system scientist focusing on global climate risks, ecosystem disruptions, and human impacts.

From wildfires to glacier ice, my work focuses on observing, assessing, and managing change across ecosystems. In the past 10 years, my research expeditions have covered mountains throughout the Northern Hemisphere, above the Arctic Circle, on Mt. Everest, across the American West, and in Antarctica to research these dynamic, changing landscapes.

I'm passionate about science communication, and my research has reached audiences globally through speaking events and features in the BBC News, The New York Times, GQ, The Today Show, and through a Guinness World Record.

In an amazing blend of art and science, my work was the inspiration for the original musical Earth Data, and I've been featured as a statue in the Smithsonian. I'm a National Institutes of Health, Fulbright, and AAAS Fellow, and I work at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of Maine.

My book, Considering Climate Change, aims to empower younger generations to plan for an ever-changing future. You can order your copy at my website below.

To contact me, or order my book, please visit my website:



2026–present Visiting researcher, Caltech 2018–present Research professor, University of Maine

2018 University of Maine, Ph.D. Earth and Climate Science

ExperienceEducationHonours

NIH, AAAS and Fulbright Fellow