Allison Anna Tait
- Professor of Law, University of Richmond
Allison Tait is the Dennis I. Belcher Professor of Law at the University of Richmond where she teaches trusts and estates, family law, feminist legal theory, and seminars about the law and inequality. Professor Tait joined the University of Richmond Law faculty in 2015.
Her book, The House that Family Money Built, was published by the University of California Press in 2026. She also writes the Substack, Inheriting Inequality.Experience
- –present Professor of Law, University of Richmond
- 2011 Yale Law School, JD
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