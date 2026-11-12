Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Yasir Kuoti


Date: 2026-11-12 09:05:57

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Boston University
Profile Articles

Yasir Kuoti is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Political Science at Boston University specializing in international relations and comparative politics with a regional focus on the Middle East and North Africa. Substantively, his research interests include Iraqi politics and security, regime politics, religion and politics, and terrorism and political violence, with relevant publications in the Journal of International Affairs, Small Wars Journal, World Policy Journal, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, War on the Rocks, Jamestown Foundation Terrorism Monitor, Middle East Research Institute, among others. Prior to joining the Ph.D. program in fall 2024, Yasir held several policy and research positions in both the United States and Iraq. A native Arabic speaker, he holds a B.A. in International Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (Magna Cum Laude) and M.A. in International Affairs from Marquette University.

Experience
  • –present Ph.D student in political science at Boston University, with over a decade of research and policy experience working in and on the Middle East., Boston University
Education
  • 2015 Marquette University, MA in International Affairs

The Conversation

MENAFN12112026000199003603ID1111953059


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search