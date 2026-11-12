Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Boston University

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Yasir Kuoti is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Political Science at Boston University specializing in international relations and comparative politics with a regional focus on the Middle East and North Africa. Substantively, his research interests include Iraqi politics and security, regime politics, religion and politics, and terrorism and political violence, with relevant publications in the Journal of International Affairs, Small Wars Journal, World Policy Journal, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, War on the Rocks, Jamestown Foundation Terrorism Monitor, Middle East Research Institute, among others. Prior to joining the Ph.D. program in fall 2024, Yasir held several policy and research positions in both the United States and Iraq. A native Arabic speaker, he holds a B.A. in International Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (Magna Cum Laude) and M.A. in International Affairs from Marquette University.

–present Ph.D student in political science at Boston University, with over a decade of research and policy experience working in and on the Middle East., Boston University

2015 Marquette University, MA in International Affairs

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