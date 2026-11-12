Christine Conageski

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado Anschutz

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Clinical Interests

Dr. Conageski entered obstetrics and gynecology because she enjoys caring for women and helping them learn more about their own bodies. She believes strongly in shared decision making and that women must be given adequate education to make decisions regarding their own medical care. Dr. Conageski specializes in lower genital tract diseases and currently runs the Vulvar Clinic and Complex Dysplasia Clinic at the University. She speaks nationally and internationally on HPV related conditions and vulvar disorders. In further commitment to the prevention and treatment of HPV-related dysplasias, she is trained in high resolution anoscopy and treats men and women for anal dyplasias.

Care Philosophy

Dr. Conageski believes strongly in counseling and educating women. In fact, the mantra of her approach to caring for patients is“education, education, education.” Dr. Conageski believes that knowledge is power and says that educating a woman about her body will lead her to a healthier life.

–present Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado Anschutz

Experience