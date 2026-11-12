Nazita Lajevardi
- Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan
Dr. Nazita Lajevardi is a scholar of Minority Politics, focusing on the determinants and consequences of political discrimination through the lens of racial and religious identity. Her work examines issues related to religion, race, and ethnicity in American politics; political behavior; voting rights; and immigration. A significant portion of her scholarship focuses on Muslims, as a stigmatized-and increasingly, racialized-religious minority.
Her research has been published in academic venues, including American Political Science Review, The Journal of Politics, Cambridge University Press, and more. Her work has also been featured in numerous media outlets, and has been supported by funders including: The Swedish Research Council (VR), Facebook, National Science Foundation, Formas, the Social Science Research Council, and the Bloomberg Center for Cities.Experience
- –present Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan
- 2017 University of California, San Diego, PhD, Political Science
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment