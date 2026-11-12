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Jonas Gamso


Date: 2026-11-12 09:05:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of International Trade and Global Studies, Arizona State University
Profile Articles

Jonas Gamso is the deputy dean of knowledge enterprise and an associate professor in the Thunderbird School of Global Management, as well as a Senior Global Futures scholar in the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory. Professor Gamso has published studies on international trade, foreign aid, and foreign investment in journals such as International Studies Quarterly, the Journal of World Business, and World Development. His classes include States and Markets in the Global Economy, International Trade and Regional Economic Agreements, and Global Affairs Methods. He is also the academic director of the UN Global Compact's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Innovation Accelerator program at Thunderbird.

Experience
  • 2022–present Associate professor, Arizona State University
Education
  • University of Pittsburgh, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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