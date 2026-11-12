Israeli Attacks Kill 7 Palestinians In Gaza In Violation Of Ceasefire

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY/ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including six in an airstrike on Nasser Hospital, in a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

An Israeli airstrike hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Younis killing six and injuring more than 20 others, Gaza's Civil Defence said.

The hospital director said the strike caused extensive damage to the intensive care and surgical wards.

Israeli Army Radio described the attack as an“assassination operation” but provided no further details.

Those killed at the hospital included medical staff, patients and their companions, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry identified Dr Rizq Abu Shaira among the dead.

The ministry condemned the bombing as“a serious assault on the health system and a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions that guarantee protection of medical facilities.”

Separately, the body of Palestinian man, Hassan Abu Khreis arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after he was shot by Israeli forces in Block 12 east of the Bureij refugee camp, a medical source said.

An Anadolu correspondent also reported Israeli shelling of al-Masdar village and surrounding areas in central Gaza, accompanied by heavy gunfire.

In southern Gaza, a 23-year-old Palestinian woman was seriously wounded by Israeli military fire targeting displacement tents in the Bir 19 area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

A medical source said she was shot while sleeping inside her tent and was taken to Nasser Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. The violations have killed 1,622 Palestinians and wounded 5,878 others.

Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,600 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000 others. Most of those killed or wounded were women and children. The war has also destroyed 90 per cent of the territory's infrastructure.

--NNN-ANADOLU