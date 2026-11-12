AZAL Training Center Plans To Expand Pilot Training Capacity In Gabala

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Flight Crew Training Center, located in Gabala, plans to expand its capacity to train local pilots and increase the number of training aircraft and instructors, the Deputy Head of the Center, Seymur Guliyev, told reporters, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, the center's training fleet currently consists of five Cessna 172S aircraft. The deputy head emphasized that another such aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of this year. In 2027–2028, the number of Cessna aircraft is planned to be increased to more than 10.

“Our top priority is training local personnel. Expanding the aircraft fleet will significantly increase the country's capacity to train pilots,” he noted.

Guliyev stated that, with the current fleet and instructor capacity, the center can train 16 pilots per year. The center's goal for the coming years is to increase this figure to 60 pilots per year.

He added that four instructors are currently undergoing relevant training courses in Türkiye. It is expected that once they begin work in January, the total number of instructors at the Center will reach eight. In addition, plans are in place to train a total of 19 new instructors in 2027–2028.

According to the deputy head of the center, simulator training plays an important role in pilot training. Currently, the simulator is located at the National Aviation Academy, where the relevant training sessions are held.

“Simulator training is used as part of the pilot training process. This is extremely important in terms of helping future pilots adapt to various flight conditions and master the necessary skills,” he noted.

Guliyev announced that the Center provides training on single-engine (SEP) and multi-engine (MEP) aircraft:“An example of a single-engine aircraft is the Cessna 172S. In addition, negotiations have been held regarding the purchase of new Diamond-type aircraft. According to plans, one Diamond aircraft and one flight simulator for this type of aircraft will be put into service in 2027.”

He also noted that pilot training is conducted through modular and integrated programs:“Under the modular program, candidates first pass nine exams and then receive a private pilot license (PPL). Progression to the next stages can take place later, depending on the candidate's training capabilities.”

“The main feature of the modular program is its phased approach to training. A candidate first obtains a PPL and then completes the remaining stages required to obtain a commercial pilot license (CPL),” Guliyev emphasized.

According to him, the total number of flight hours required to obtain a commercial pilot license is 210 hours, depending on the training program. After completing these training stages, a pilot can obtain the corresponding certificate.

Guliyev also touched on the importance of Instrument Rating (IR) training. He noted that such training allows pilots to acquire the skills to fly primarily by instrument in conditions of limited visibility, cloud cover, and challenging weather conditions.

“Previously, our pilots had to travel abroad to undergo training to become instrument flight instructors. However, in 2026, the Center received the necessary authorization in this area. Now, our pilots who meet all the requirements can undergo training domestically and obtain the corresponding instructor status,” he said.

The deputy head of the center added that expanding these opportunities will help train local aviation specialists, reduce dependence on training abroad, and strengthen the country's supply of pilots.