Angi Appoints Alex Tolston As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today announced the appointment of Alex Tolston as chief legal officer, succeeding Shannon Shaw, effective immediately. Tolston will join Angi's executive leadership team, oversee the company's legal and government affairs and report to CEO Mike Steib.

Tolston has extensive legal experience at publicly traded companies across corporate governance, regulation, M&A, capital markets and litigation. Most recently, Tolston served as senior vice president and chief legal officer of TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA), a US-based media company, where he helped lead its AI transformation and led the legal work on its March 2026 $6.2B sale to Nexstar Media Group. Prior to TEGNA, he served as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Hemisphere Media Group, a publicly traded US media company focused on Spanish-language streaming, broadcast television, and cable networks. During his time, he was an integral part of its M&A strategy, joint ventures, key licensing partnerships, and the sale of the company in 2022. Prior to his tenure at Hemisphere, he practiced law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and was outside counsel to Hemisphere in its 2013 IPO.

“Alex is a world class lawyer, leader, and business partner. His commitment to winning and ability to lead through change make him a perfect fit for our team,” said Mike Steib, CEO of Angi.“It's great to be working together again.”

“Angi is at a pivotal point in its journey,” said Alex Tolston.“We're expanding how we use AI and finding new ways to make it easier for homeowners to hire skilled pros, so more home projects get done well and more pros can grow their businesses. I'm grateful to Mike, the board and the leadership team for their confidence in me. I look forward to helping Angi return to growth with velocity and innovation.”

Shaw will serve as advisor to the company until March to support a smooth transition. Steib expressed the company's appreciation for Shaw's leadership as chief legal officer.“Shannon built and led the legal team at Angi, formerly Angie's List, through its IPO, acquisition by IAC and subsequent spinout. She will be missed, and she has our deepest gratitude,” Steib said.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals, from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers, and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contact Information:

Angi Investor Relations

IR team

(720) 282-1958

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352