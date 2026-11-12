Diana Shipping Inc. Announces The Date For The 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call And Webcast
The Company's management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company's website at , and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company's website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.
A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on . A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13763779.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development, Governance &
Communications Officer and Board Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email: ...
Website:
X: @Dianaship
Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email: ...
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