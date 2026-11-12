Basis Expands AI Capabilities To Power Intelligence, Automation And Governance Across Advertising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compass AI Helps Advertisers Make Smarter Decisions and Execute Faster Through Historical Campaign Performance, Morning Consult Research and Dstillery DS-1; MCP Server Gives External AI Access

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis ( ), the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced the release of a unified intelligence, automation and governance layer across the advertising campaign lifecycle powered by Compass, its built-in AI. Compass helps media teams move seamlessly from strategy to execution by integrating data, insights and AI-powered workflows within Basis. New Compass capabilities empower media teams to leverage historical performance data, market research with Morning Consult, and third-party audience intelligence with Dstillery's DS-1 through natural-language interactions. Additionally, Compass' full AI toolkit is now accessible through agents built with Claude or ChatGPT.

Media teams rely on a fragmented ecosystem of research portals, campaign dashboards, audience providers and buying platforms to develop and execute advertising strategies. Each system introduces additional steps – accessing and analyzing data, transferring data, building campaigns and activating audiences. As advertisers increasingly use AI to automate these processes, the quality, consistency and governance of the underlying data becomes critical to delivering strong outcomes and minimizing errors. Compass brings AI, intelligence and automation together within Basis, where governed campaign data and connected workflows enable AI to generate informed recommendations and execute actions with greater accuracy, consistency and accountability. This delivers a more trusted, scalable approach to AI-driven advertising.

“We built Compass to be interoperable from the ground up. It brings together an expanding ecosystem of research and audience activation partners, as well as historical performance across channels to drive campaign decisions grounded in real data. All of it connects into a single workflow that spans strategy, planning, activation, analytics, and financial systems,” said Mike Hoyle, chief product officer, Basis.“What sets Compass apart is its foundation, where the workflows, rules, permissions, and security that govern the AI have been built and tested in production for years.”

AI Capabilities in Basis Connect Intelligence to Execution

Unlike AI media tools that are limited at surfacing insights or that operate within a single channel or functionality, Basis offers a unified media platform with tools for omnichannel campaign orchestration. Furthermore, Compass takes advertisers from brief to media plan 50% faster. Marketers can simply ask it to turn information into actionable strategies and executable campaigns within one environment. New capabilities are:



Third-Party Research: Customers connect their own research provider credentials with participating providers, so Compass can incorporate audience, category, market, and brand intelligence directly into strategy recommendations, and answer research questions in natural language. Morning Consult is available and other providers will be available in Q1 2027.

Historical Performance Intelligence: Compass automatically incorporates an advertiser's historical omnichannel campaign performance (e.g. conversions, ROAS) into strategy recommendations, to better inform planning decisions based on past results. Users can also ask about previous campaign performance to compare channels, identify trends, and uncover insights.

DSP Activation and Diagnostics: Basis reduces repetitive manual work by simplifying DSP campaign setup and troubleshooting delivery issues once campaigns are live. Users can ask Compass to create line items, groups, and tactics, as well as add third-party audiences and contextual segments. Once campaigns are live, if problems arise, users can ask for a diagnostic to identify and understand delivery issues without manually investigating individual settings.

Audience Marketplace: With Dstillery's DS-1 as its first agentic partner, Basis enables media teams to describe the audience they need and have DS-1 build and deliver a custom audience to Basis' native DSP in minutes without leaving the platform. Users can also find existing audience segments or purchase-intent signals for campaigns. More audience data partners will be announced in Q1 2027. MCP Server: If Basis customers prefer to operate within their custom-built agents in Claude, ChatGPT or others, they can have read/write access to numerous Basis features from those environments via a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Supported capabilities encompass strategy, planning, campaign intelligence, activation and operations. This enables media professionals to scale output without adding complexity, reduce errors, and adopt AI technology without disruption to their team.



By connecting intelligence directly to action, Compass enables advertisers to make more informed decisions, automate time-consuming processes and maintain greater visibility and control over how campaigns are planned and activated.

About Basis

Basis is an intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising. Its software connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven strategy creation, media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. Media teams gain capacity through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with efficiency and productivity - driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at .

About Morning Consult

Morning Consult is a global market intelligence company built for the agentic era. The company conducts more than 30,000 interviews every day, puts current opinion in historical and market context, and designs expert primary research around clients' unique business needs. Morning Consult delivers that intelligence through its platform as well as directly in the AI tools clients already use, with dedicated support for interpretation and decision-making.

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the predictive audience company, helping marketers reach exactly the right audience for every digital campaign. Powered by multimodal AI and its agentic platform, DS-1, Dstillery enables precise audience targeting at scale, simplifying workflows and driving superior campaign outcomes.

Dstillery's predictive models learn across data modalities – including web journeys, CTV signals, search signals, purchase intent signals, and more – to build a robust understanding of a brand's best customers and activate high-performing audiences across programmatic and social channels.

For more than a decade, Dstillery has set the standard for AI-driven audience solutions, backed by award-winning data science and a growing portfolio of 25 patents. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

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917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at