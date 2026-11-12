QTREX Quantum Reaffirms October 1 Disclosure And Expects Multiple Additional Commercial Agreements In The Fourth Quarter Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ness Ziona, Israel, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ness Ziona, Israel, November 12, 2026 – QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company"), a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics ("AME") for quantum computing infrastructure, today reaffirmed its announcement of October 1, 2026.

The Company stands squarely behind its October 1, 2026 disclosure. Beyond the referenced binding definitive agreement currently being finalized, which now includes an expanded commercial scope, QTREX is actively advancing multiple additional commercial and technology agreements and broader business developments across its activities. The Company expects the fourth quarter of 2026 to be its most active commercial period to date, with disclosures anticipated during this month.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for quantum computing and other advanced hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business.

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Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its reaffirmation of the expectations outlined in its October 1, 2026 disclosure; the anticipated finalization of a binding definitive agreement; the advancement and anticipated completion of multiple additional commercial agreements and broader business developments across its activities; its expectation that the fourth quarter of 2026 will be its most active commercial period to date; and its expectation to announce additional commercial agreements during the fourth quarter of 2026, beginning in November 2026. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: QTREX Quantum Email:... Phone: +972-9-9664485