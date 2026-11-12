Modelop Named A Market Shaper In The 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant For AI Finops Tools - Startup Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In ModelOp's view, its placement reflects the company's approach to connecting AI consumption, financial accountability, business use cases, and value through a unified Enterprise AI Command Center

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the Enterprise AI Command Center for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, today announced it has been positioned as a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools - Startup Vendors, published October 28, 2026. ModelOp is one of four vendors positioned in the Market Shapers quadrant among 18 vendors recognized in the report.







ModelOp believes its placement reflects the company's approach to AI financial operations: bringing AI usage, cost and business value into the same enterprise system of record used to manage AI governance and delivery. Rather than measuring AI consumption in isolation, ModelOp connects usage and spending to the specific business use cases, owners and outcomes that enterprise leaders are accountable for delivering.

Gartner's Emerging Market Quadrant examines vendors operating in rapidly evolving technology markets, assessing their Potential for Market Disruption and Potential to Execute. In the report, Gartner defines AI FinOps tools as“solutions that measure, attribute, forecast, control and optimize AI costs”. ModelOp is positioned in the Market Shapers quadrant, which the report characterizes as vendors“with strong cost optimization insights and automation pursuing end-to-end proactive AI cost management.”

“Enterprise AI is facing a financial accountability crisis,” said Dave Trier, CEO of ModelOp.“Companies are deploying more AI models and autonomous agents than ever before, but counting tokens and tracking invoices doesn't tell a CEO or CFO how they impact specific business use cases and whether those investments are paying off. The real question isn't how much AI you're consuming. It's what business value you're getting from specific use cases. That's why ModelOp connects AI costs directly to the use case, the business owner and the expected outcome. AI FinOps has to be part of how enterprises govern and operate AI, not another dashboard added after the fact.”

Connecting AI Spending to Business Value

ModelOp's AI FinOps capabilities are delivered through its Enterprise AI Command Center and powered by the ModelOp AI Delivery Engine (MADETM). The platform provides an enterprise-wide system of record for machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI and third-party AI, linking AI consumption to business ownership, governance and operational intelligence.

ModelOp's approach centers on the business use case rather than the underlying AI technology. This enables organizations to understand not only which models and agents are consuming resources, but also which business initiatives are responsible for that spending.

Key capabilities include:



AI Use Case-Level Cost Attribution: Connect token consumption to individual AI use cases, business units and owners, providing greater transparency into AI investment costs.

AI Usage and FinOps Dashboard: Monitor token consumption, top-consuming models and use cases, usage trends and material changes across AI providers.

AI Portfolio Analysis: Compare consumption across models, providers and business use cases to identify opportunities for cost optimization and more informed investment decisions.

AI Discovery: Identify ungoverned and shadow AI assets and bring them into established enterprise governance and ownership workflows. Business Value Monitoring: Apply solution-specific value calculations and thresholds to help organizations evaluate AI initiatives against their intended business outcomes.



Through integrations with technologies including Microsoft Agent 365, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Quick, OpenAI and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based tools, ModelOp supports AI financial oversight across heterogeneous enterprise environments.

ModelOp's Third Gartner Recognition Since June 2026

ModelOp's placement in the Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools follows two earlier Gartner research recognitions in 2026.

In June, ModelOp was named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Governance Platforms. In the accompanying Gartner® Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms report, ModelOp received the highest score, for the AI Agent Governance use case.

ModelOp believes that these research inclusions reflect the company's longstanding vision that enterprise AI governance, use case delivery, and financial accountability should operate together rather than through disconnected systems.

ModelOp has been building its enterprise AI delivery and governance foundation since 2018, with capabilities spanning AI lifecycle automation, risk management, policy enforcement, operational monitoring and AI FinOps.

“The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by measurable returns, not the number of agents deployed,” Trier added.“The organizations that succeed will be those that know what their AI costs, understand the value it creates and have the governance in place to scale what works. That's the foundation of profitable enterprise AI.”

Visit for more information about ModelOp's AI FinOps capabilities, and read ModelOp's blog here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools - Startup Vendors, Ray Collins, Adam Ronthal, Marco Meinardi, Nitish Tyagi, October 28, 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, June 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, June 2026.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the award-winning Enterprise AI Command Center for AI leaders used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world, including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, defense, manufacturing, retail, and global CPG companies. It delivers a system of record that powers workflows, enforces governance, and generates operational intelligence in one operating layer to industrialize the delivery of all AI: ML, GenAI, Agentic AI and vendor AI.

ModelOp is interoperable and sits above existing AI tech stacks, GRC, ITSM, security, data management, connecting and extending those investments. It's purpose-built for global enterprises with heterogeneous AI, enabling them to accelerate and deliver AI from idea to production-rapidly, safely, and profitably.

ModelOp has been recognized for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and governance capabilities and has received multiple industry awards for AI governance and responsible AI innovation.

Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn or visit to learn more or schedule a demo.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at