Storj Labs Invites Buyer Interest In Valdi.Ai, Object Mount And Storj Object Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GPU marketplace, object-storage software and distributed cloud-storage business available through separate sale processes

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storj Labs Inc. is inviting qualified buyers to evaluate the acquisition of Valdi.ai, Object Mount and Storj Object Storage as part of its Chapter 11 proceedings. The opportunities span GPU compute, software for accessing cloud object storage and distributed cloud-storage infrastructure. The assets are being marketed under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, with any transaction subject to applicable bidding procedures and approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

“Each of these assets offers a different opportunity for buyers with the capabilities to develop and operate it,” said Dr. Sayed Shuja Ali, Chief Restructuring Officer of Storj Labs.“We are inviting qualified parties to review the technology, evaluate the commercial opportunity and participate in the applicable sale process.”

Three acquisition opportunities



Valdi.ai - A GPU compute marketplace connecting customers seeking compute capacity with suppliers offering available GPUs. The proposed asset package includes its software platform, source code, brand and associated digital properties.

Object Mount - Software for macOS, Windows and Linux that enables users to access S3-compatible object storage as a local drive. Its applications include media workflows, backup and AI/ML data access. The proposed asset package includes software, intellectual property and the Object Mount and airleap brands. Storj Object Storage - An S3-compatible distributed cloud-storage business using a network of independently operated storage nodes. The proposed asset package includes relevant software, the Storj brand, and customer and node-operator relationships.



Interested parties may evaluate individual assets or combinations of assets, as permitted by the applicable procedures, bidding is required for each separately.

Process and bidder information

Valdi.ai and Object Mount: The currently scheduled bid deadline is November 17, 2026, at 8:00pm Eastern Time. An auction, if required under the applicable procedures, is scheduled for November 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Storj Object Storage: A separate process is being pursued. The timetable will be communicated through Storj's sale-information page and applicable court filings as it is established.

Qualified parties can find information about requesting a confidentiality agreement, bid materials and data-room access on Storj's asset-sale page. Management and technical diligence arrangements are available through the sale team.

Sale information:

Sale and Media inquiries: Dr. Sayed Shuja Ali | Chief Restructuring Officer, Storj Labs, Inc.

About Storj Labs

Storj Labs develops distributed cloud-storage technology and related software. Information about its asset-sale opportunities is available through its designated sale-information page.

Sale-process qualification

This announcement is for informational purposes only. Participation in any sale process is governed by the applicable court orders and bid materials. Any transaction remains subject to applicable requirements and court approval. No transaction or outcome is assured.

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