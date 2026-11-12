AUO Mobility Solutions To Highlight Evolution Of Smart Cockpit Technologies At CES 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Capabilities in Cabin Integration and Smart Connectivity Demonstrate Shift Toward Intelligent Mobility Solutions

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation, an AUO subsidiary dedicated to smart cockpit and mobility service solutions, will showcase its latest advancements in intelligent interaction at CES 2027, taking place Jan. 6–9 in Las Vegas.

As vehicles become increasingly software-driven and connected, automakers face growing challenges in integrating complex technologies while delivering intuitive, personalized in-vehicle experiences and differentiated cabin designs.

Under the theme “Intelligence in Motion,” AUO Mobility Solutions will demonstrate how its advanced display and HMI technologies are evolving from visual experience toward intelligent interaction through the Smart Cockpit 2027. Building on this foundation, the company continues to advance its core capabilities across visual, computing, and connectivity, moving beyond individual technologies toward system-level integration of cabin devices, functions, and user experiences.

At CES 2027, AUO Mobility Solutions will present these capabilities through three themes: Mobility Engages, Mobility Thinks and Mobility Connects. Together, the themes will explore how advanced display and HMI technologies are transforming in-cabin experiences, taking on expanded roles within next-generation vehicle architectures and supporting connectivity beyond the vehicle.

Mobility Engages: Large-Format Displays and Micro LED Expand Smart Cockpit Applications

The Mobility Engages exhibit will feature the company's Smart Cockpit 2027, highlighting its expertise in advanced display and HMI technologies. Large-format displays and Micro LED technologies extend across multiple cabin interfaces and spaces, connecting visual information and user interaction across different mobility scenarios to create a more cohesive smart cockpit experience.

Mobility Thinks: DaaZ Extends Display and HMI from Interface to Integration

Under Mobility Thinks, AUO Mobility Solutions will feature DaaZ (Display-as-a-Zonal), which expands the role of displays beyond information presentation to integrate cabin devices and functions. By combining interaction, sensing, control and computing capabilities, DaaZ enables displays to serve as integration points within next-generation vehicle electrical and electronic (E/E) architectures.

Mobility Connects: SatGlass Advances Heterogeneous Connectivity Integration

Under Mobility Connects, AUO Mobility Solutions will showcase its SatGlass Antenna as an application of heterogeneous connectivity integration. By integrating satellite communications with automotive glass, the technology expands vehicle connectivity capabilities beyond the cabin while preserving design flexibility to support next-generation mobility applications.

Together, these technologies demonstrate AUO Mobility Solutions' expanding system-level capabilities and reinforce its role as a smart cockpit solutions partner for global automakers.

Automakers and mobility industry partners can explore these next-generation technologies in Meeting Room N251, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Jan. 6–9, 2027.

For more information on AUO Mobility Solutions, visit:

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ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996, with business portfolio spanning Display, Mobility Solutions, and Vertical Solutions, delivering high-value products, solutions, and services. Leveraging its integrated expertise in display and optoelectronic technologies, AUO is expanding AI-enabled applications while advancing key technologies, including Optical Engine for Interconnect, Glass Core Substrate, AR Waveguide, and LEO Antenna, to drive cross-domain innovation.

The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, North America, and Europe. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability and has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for 15 years. In 2025, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 9.04 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: auo.com/en-global

About AUO Mobility Solutions

AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation was established through the integration of AUO's Mobility Solutions Business Group and BHTC GmbH, bringing together over 20 years of expertise in in-vehicle display and human-machine interface technologies. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative smart cockpit solutions through advanced display technologies, computing platforms, and connected vehicle applications, aimed at creating immersive, intelligent, and sustainable in-cabin experiences while extending smart mobility services. Building on these capabilities, AUO Mobility Solutions collaborates closely with customers in the era of software-defined vehicles to co-create value and shape the future of smart mobility. For more information on AUO Mobility Solutions, visit:

Safe Harbour Notice

AUO Corporation (“AUO” or the“Company”) (TWSE: 2409) today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

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