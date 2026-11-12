Seneca Polytechnic Strengthens Collaboration With South Korea's Kunsan College Of Nursing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced partnership will create new opportunities for students, faculty and researchers in nursing education

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and Kunsan College of Nursing, a leading educational institution in South Korea, are building on their shared commitment to training and innovation in health care through an expanded international partnership.

Seneca and Kunsan have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will see the schools explore the joint development of educational programs, student and faculty exchanges, collaborative research and other areas of mutual interest.

These initiatives will expand on a years-long relationship between Seneca and Kunsan. The partnership also comes shortly after Seneca received new provincial funding for more than 1,400 new seats in health programs through the Ontario Priority Growth Fund, adding further momentum to Seneca's efforts to support health-care education and workforce needs in Ontario and beyond.

“We deeply value our strong and growing relationship with Kunsan College of Nursing, one of South Korea's leading nursing schools,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic.“By bringing together students, faculty and researchers from Canada and South Korea, we are sharing knowledge, learning from one another and helping prepare the next generation of nursing professionals.”

“Our partnership with Seneca Polytechnic has provided our students with invaluable opportunities to experience Canada's advanced educational systems and clinical learning environments," said Ko Dae-Yong, President, Kunsan College of Nursing. "Through this collaboration, our students have returned to Korea with broader perspectives, greater confidence, and a deeper commitment to the nursing profession. With this signing, we look forward to further strengthening our partnership and expanding opportunities for student and faculty mobility, joint programs, and collaborative research between our two institutions.”

Since 2024, multiple cohorts of Kunsan College of Nursing students have travelled to Toronto for experiential learning opportunities at the Seneca Nanji Foundation School of Nursing. These visits included training in Seneca's leading-edge facilities and programming through Seneca's English Language Institute.

This new partnership will build on these experiences by expanding opportunities for nursing students, faculty and graduates to exchange insights and expertise while and gaining hands-on experience in different learning environments.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at