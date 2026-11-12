Xtransfer Makes Debut At 60Th FELABAN, Advancing Cross-Border Payments For Latam Smes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMA, Peru, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, recently made its first appearance at the 60Annual Assembly of the Federación Latinoamericana de Bancos (FELABAN), held in Lima, Peru.

During the panel themed“Artificial intelligence, data, and efficiency: the new frontier of banking”, Violas Xiao, XTransfer's Singapore & LatAm CEO, outlined how AI are reshaping cross-border payments. By embedding AI-powered risk management, XTransfer has a group-wide fraud rate as low as 0.003% and automates 98.5% of transaction reviews. XTransfer helps SMEs participate in international trade more securely, shielding them from financial fraud that can threaten entire businesses and livelihoods. At the same time, XTransfer brings legitimate trade payments into regulated, traceable channels, advancing financial inclusion and financial integrity together rather than trading one for the other.

In LatAm, exporters often face the bottleneck of“easy to export, hard to get paid”. Buyers prefer local currencies, while exporters lack suitable collection channels, with USD settlement adding FX costs and delays. To address this, XTransfer leverages its global local collection network and partnerships with licensed financial institutions to provide eligible companies with local-currency collection accounts that cover nearly 60 countries, including key LatAm markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru. Supported currencies include Mexican pesos (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL), and more, helping exporters get paid faster, reduce friction, and focus on growing cross-border trade with confidence.

Serving over one million registered SMEs and processing over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, XTransfer is building X-Net, a global B2B trade settlement network connecting banks and financial institutions across markets.“Our vision is payment infrastructure that is globally connected, locally accessible and compliance-driven,” said Violas Xiao.“We look forward to partnering with LatAm banks and regulators to help local SMEs grow, create jobs and access global markets.”

XTransfer is committed to working closely with central banks, regulators and licensed financial institutions across Latin America to strengthen cross-border payment infrastructure, safeguard SMEs and support sustainable, inclusive economic development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Maggie Ng...