Strivacity And Identitec.One Partner To Bring Modern Customer Identity To Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership expands access to cloud-native CIAM solutions that help Latin American organizations improve digital customer experiences, strengthen fraud prevention, and accelerate identity modernization

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, the customer identity and access management company built for the AI era, today announced a strategic partnership with Identitec.one, a Bogotá, Colombia-based identity and digital trust firm serving organizations across Latin America.

Through the partnership, Identitec.one will bring Strivacity's modern Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform to enterprises across Colombia, Mexico, Central America, Peru, and Chile. As organizations across the region modernize fragmented, legacy identity systems and face rising fraud and KYC demands, the partnership pairs Strivacity's single-instance CIAM product with Identitec.one's regional market expertise, Spanish-speaking delivery teams, and experience across CIAM, IAM, PAM, IGA, ISPM, and ITDR.

"Customer identity has become a critical business capability, not just a technical requirement, and that's especially true in Latin America's fast-growing digital economy," said Doug Popik, Strivacity's Vice President, Worldwide Sales. "Identitec.one brings strong regional relationships, deep identity and fraud-prevention expertise, and an understanding of how enterprises in this region buy and implement technology. Together, we can help organizations across Latin America modernize customer identity faster, with less complexity and a clearer path to business value."

Strivacity's unified CIAM product consolidates critical capabilities, including account opening, identity verification, fraud prevention, consent management, and adaptive access, along with a customer insights dashboard that gives business and security teams real-time visibility into onboarding and sign-in flows.

For Identitec.one, the partnership creates a new opportunity to help clients across Latin America address customer identity as part of broader security, digital transformation, and customer experience initiatives.

“Our partnership with Strivacity helps organizations across Latin America grow their digital business while addressing a critical regional priority: fraud prevention. The platform empowers product teams to tailor customer journeys to different segments and markets, helping attract more customers and increase service adoption. Competitive pricing and a flexible model support that growth, including periods of peak demand,” said Gustavo Gomez Rujeles, CGO, Identitec.one.

About Strivacity

Strivacity is The AI Identity Company that helps brands deliver trusted digital experiences by managing customer, partner, and AI identities in a single product. It brings identity orchestration, account opening, sign-in, consent management, and fraud prevention together to reduce friction, improve conversion, and give business and security teams clear visibility into where identity drives or blocks growth. Built on a single-instance SaaS architecture with data residency by design, Strivacity helps organizations modernize customer identity while meeting regional compliance requirements.

About Identitec.one

Identitec.one is a specialized identity security firm helping organizations across Latin America secure every identity-human, non-human and agentic. Through an open, vendor-agnostic Identity Security Fabric, Identitec.one brings together IAM, IGA, PAM, CIAM, ISPM, ITDR, identity verification and KYC/KYB, and fraud prevention within a coherent strategy aligned with Zero Trust and business priorities. The company combines strategic consulting, specialized implementation, dedicated support and managed services with a best-of-breed ecosystem of global technology partners. Identitec.one helps organizations discover, verify, authorize, govern, monitor and protect identities throughout their lifecycle, reducing risk, fraud and operational complexity.

Media Contact

Jessica Morrison

Strivacity

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