Every App Can Now Be A Force For Good: Pledge Launches A Charitable Giving Connector On Lovable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now an official Lovable Solution Partner, Pledge gives nonprofits without technical teams the power to build the tools they need, with giving built in from the first prompt

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pledge, the giving infrastructure behind more than $250 million raised for charity, announced it is now an official Lovable Solution Partner and has launched a charitable giving connector on Lovable. With one connection, any project built on Lovable can accept donations to any of 2 million verified nonprofits worldwide. Every app built on Lovable can now be a force for good.







Build an Amazing Fundraiser in Minutes. No Coding Required.

A parent is building a cure for her daughter's ultra-rare disease. An actress rallies her hometown after wildfires. Both launched their fundraisers on Lovable, with giving powered by Pledge.

The sector that needs builders most

Nonprofits employ 12.8 million Americans, nearly 10% of the private workforce, and more people than manufacturing according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Americans give more than $600 billion to charity every year. Yet there may be no sector of the economy that needs technical capacity more, or has less of it: most nonprofits have no engineers, so the software they need is quoted at enterprise prices or never built. Lovable was built for the people closest to the problem.

Lovable changes who gets to build. Pledge makes sure what gets built can give back. Together, a nonprofit can go from idea to a working, fundraising-ready app starting with a single prompt: donor portals, volunteer tools, event pages, GivingTuesday campaigns, and internal tools that solve the problems they live with every day.

Rare to Scale: Funding One-of-One Cures for Rare Diseases

Diagnosed at birth with an ultra-rare genetic heart condition, baby Delaney Holian faced overwhelming odds from her first hours of life. Refusing to accept that no treatment existed, her parents, Dan and Erin Holian, founded the nonprofit Rare to Scale. The organization champions cutting-edge AI drug discovery and autonomous wet labs to design an individualized, "patient-of-one" therapy for Delaney, establishing an actionable blueprint to fund and develop cures for other children battling rare genetic conditions.

In a race against time, Rare to Scale paired Lovable's rapid application development with Pledge's donation connector on Lovable to launch a frictionless giving hub directly on its site. Built without technical bottlenecks, the platform allows supporters to contribute seamlessly across all major payment sources while displaying live, dynamic goal tracking, demonstrating how accessible technology helps grassroots nonprofits rally critical momentum when every day counts.

Sydney Sweeney: from Instagram story to donation in under a minute

When wildfires tore through Spokane, Washington, actress Sydney Sweeney turned to Pledge to support her hometown, receiving donations from all over the world in an instant. Her fundraiser was created in minutes on Lovable and mirrors the look and feel of her Instagram. Her 26 million followers could tap a link in her Instagram Story and saw the four organizations she chose: Innovia Foundation, SpokAnimal, Second Harvest and Watch Duty. Donors could give to one, or split a single gift across all four, in a minute or less.

How it works

Builders add the Pledge connector to their Lovable project and describe what they want in plain language. Pledge handles everything behind the prompt: nonprofit search and verification across 2 million charitable organizations, donation processing, tax receipts and disbursement. Unlike single-charity donation tools, Pledge lets one fundraiser support multiple nonprofits, and lets donors split a single gift between them. Donors can give 12 ways, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, credit card, stock, crypto and donor-advised funds.

Rare to Scale and Sydney Sweeney are two of the many nonprofits and changemakers already building on Lovable with Pledge.

“For too long, nonprofits have been asked to solve the world's biggest problems without the funding or technology to match,” said James Citron, CEO and founder of Pledge.“Pledge helps more of every donation reach the cause. Together with Lovable, we're closing the technology gap that holds nonprofits back-giving nonprofits of every size the power to build and fundraise in more innovative and efficient ways than ever before. The size of a nonprofit's technology budget should never determine the size of its impact.”

“Every new technology is a chance to democratize access to something that used to be scarce. In this case, that something is funding. The result is everyone from a global charity to a local organization to a single parent or volunteer, the people closest to the problem, raising what they need, with no technical team and no waiting,” said Dylan Hattem, North America GTM Partnerships Lead at Lovable.

Availability

The Pledge connector is available today to all Lovable builders in the Lovable connector directory. With GivingTuesday on December 1, nonprofits can start from ready-made Vibe Giving templates for GivingTuesday campaigns, general fundraisers and gala or event pages at BuildforGood. Starting today, every verified nonprofit can get $25 off any Lovable subscription at BuildforGood to start building its fundraising campaign.

During an initial preview of the integration, more than 300 developers and nonprofits in Los Angeles came together to build apps benefiting 30 different nonprofits using the integrated capability at Build a Better LA, a Pledge and Lovable hackathon event during LA Tech Week on October 15 co-hosted with the Goldhirsh Foundation's LA2050.

About Pledge

Named Fast Company's #2 Most Innovative Company, Pledge is the world's most trusted and #1-rated fundraising platform, powering generosity everywhere. With over $250 million raised for charities in 200+ countries, Pledge partners with leading brands like Mattel, CNN, Zoom, Evite, and now Lovable, embedding giving seamlessly wherever donors are through from mobile and TV to livestreams and AI platforms. Pledge's AI-powered tools, partnerships and programs ensure more dollars reach nonprofits, inspiring a new era of generosity. Learn more at pledge.t.

About Lovable

Lovable is the software creation platform that gives people the power to act on the problems closest to them. From solopreneurs to small business owners to teams at companies like Adidas and Zendesk, people have built over 60 million projects on Lovable since its launch in November 2024. Headquartered in Stockholm with teams in London, Boston, New York, and San Francisco, Lovable is backed by leading investors including Menlo Ventures, CapitalG, and Accel. Learn more at .







Accept 12 Ways to Pay via Pledge's Award-Winning Donation Form.

Press Inquiries

Nicole Cloutier

media [at] pledge.to

