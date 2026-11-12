M2i Global Exercises Option And Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Graphex Technologies, LLC

Reno, NV, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. graphite anode assets of Graphex Group Limited, including an exclusive, irrevocable license to 30 patents for natural graphite anode production across North America and a plant design specifying an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tons.

Graphite is designated a critical mineral by the United States, and the processing of natural graphite into anode material remains almost entirely concentrated overseas.

About Graphex Group Limited: Graphex Group Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The group develops and processes graphene products, in particular graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Graphex Technologies, LLC is its indirect wholly owned Delaware subsidiary.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Repository, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

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