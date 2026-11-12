Daysavers Launches Limited-Edition 24 Days Of Daysavers Advent Calendar For Pre-Roll Fans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only 300 hand-packed collectible calendars feature 24 DaySavers, Fill-a Blunts and Smoke Temple products, more than $100 in retail value, for $69.99

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaySavers, the most innovative and transparent smoking accessories brand in the industry from Custom Cones USA, is ringing in the 2026 holiday season with the 24 Days of DaySavers Advent Calendar, a one-of-a-kind collectible that brings classic holiday fun to adult pre-roll smokers.

Featuring 24 different individually boxed DaySavers, Fill-a Blunts and Smoke Temple products, one for every day leading up to Christmas, the 24 Days of DaySavers Advent Calendar is a limited edition, one-of-a-kind collectible designed to provide a season of fun for every pre-roll fan.

“We wanted to find a fun way to celebrate the season and the idea of getting a new pre-roll product every day in December reminded us all of the excitement of being a child at this time of year,” said Harrison Bard, CEO and co-founder of DaySavers.

24 Days, 24 Products, 1 low price

Every DaySavers Advent Calendar contains 24 individual hand-packed boxes, each containing a DaySavers, Fill-a Blunts or Smoke Temple product. And rather than including single samples of tube or cones, the calendar comes loaded with full packs of pre-rolled cones, tubes and pre-rolled blunts ready to be loaded for a memorable holiday session.

Contents include:



Packs of DaySavers 1⁄2-gram Artisan Tubes;

Pre-rolled cones and tubes with premium filter tips, including ceramic;

1-gram and 2-gram packs of Fill-a Blunts hemp wrap pre-rolled blunt tubes;

Smoke Temple Pre-Rolled Cross Cones, including glass-tipped;

Special collaborations;

Stickers, pins, keychains and other collectibles; and Much more.



In total, the 24 Days of DaySavers Advent Calendar contains more than $100 worth of products for $69.99.

Collectible Packaging

But the DaySavers Advent Calendar is more than just the products inside. Created by the DaySavers design team, the calendar comes in a one-of-a-kind package that opens to reveal Sunny, the DaySavers sun, piloting Santa's sleigh as“Sunny Claus” over a winter wonderland filled with the DaySavers Terps and the DaySavers themselves.

Every box is worth a deeper look, with eye-catching details, including a familiar-looking CEO spinning records on Box 18.

“We at DaySavers love what we do and love being a part of this industry,” said Fredrik Rading, co-founder and COO.“We thought that incorporating our real-life staff into the cartoon craziness on the box would be a fun way to share our love of pre-rolls with the rest of the cannabis community.”

Limited Edition

Production is limited to 300 calendars, each hand-packed and shipped from DaySavers headquarters outside Seattle and once they are gone, they are gone, with no plans to restock until at least next year.

Customers should order by Nov. 20 for arrival before the Dec. 1 countdown begins or by Dec. 18 to receive delivery before Christmas.

The 24 Days of DaySavers Advent Calendar is available for order now at the DaySavers website. Products are intended for adults, 21 and over.

See full product details here:

About DaySavers

DaySavers is a leading provider of premium, third-party tested pre-rolled cones, tubes and blunts. Known for its commitment to quality, safety and innovation, DaySavers is setting a new standard for compliance in the smoking accessories space.

Media Contact

Lex Parisi

Marketing Director

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