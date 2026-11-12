Rakuten Kobo Expands Library Borrowing Experience With New Cloudlibrary Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakuten Kobo, a global leader in digital reading, announced today a major expansion of its industry-leading library borrowing experience, answering the call from readers who want more ways to access the books they love. With the new partnership with OCLC's CloudLibrary, Kobo is making it easier for readers to connect their favourite library catalogues to their eReaders, ensuring that no matter where you borrow your eBooks, they are ready and waiting on your device.

"These days, the books readers love are coming from everywhere-from the Kobo Store and Kobo Plus of course, but also libraries, big publishers, indie bookstores, and beyond. We've realized that the more you read, the more likely it is that you want all your reading in one place. We want Kobo to be the home base for all of it,” said Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo. "Our goal is to make sure that whether you're browsing on Kobo.com or borrowing from a library, the experience is the same: simple, quiet and focused entirely on the book. By working closely with Libby and now, excitingly, CloudLibrary, we're making sure that no matter where you find your next great story, it belongs on your Kobo.”

Kobo's Beloved Library Experience Now Better than Ever for All Readers

With the belief that browsing, borrowing and reading should remain effortless, Kobo is doubling down on its industry-leading library experience as a core, no-cost feature for Kobo readers with the latest CloudLibrary partnership. This integration makes accessing the vast array of CloudLibrary's digital content-including millions of eBooks-seamless and direct. CloudLibrary users can now browse their library's collection and send borrowed titles straight to their Kobo eReader with ease, significantly broadening the catalogue available to readers.

"We're thrilled to bring CloudLibrary to Kobo, expanding access to thousands more library users," said Drew Bordas, Chief Operations Officer, OCLC. "If your library has CloudLibrary, now you can discover and borrow eBooks easily in the CloudLibrary app, then enjoy a seamless, reader-first experience on your Kobo. We can't wait for more readers to experience our collection on their Kobo.”

This update builds on Kobo's existing, beloved Libby integration, which remains a cornerstone of the Kobo reading experience. Together, these partnerships ensure that Kobo readers have the most comprehensive, easy-to-use library borrowing experience available.

The Gift of Limitless Reading

With best-in-class library integrations, a Kobo eReader is the ultimate gift for readers this holiday season. Whether it's the note-taking-ready Kobo Libra Colour, the portable Kobo Clara Colour, or the classic Kobo Clara BW, a Kobo eReader is more than just a device. A Kobo eReader is a library that fits in a pocket, with tools that make borrowing, browsing and getting lost in a great book easier than ever before.

Learn more about Kobo's CloudLibrary partnership here and Kobo's Libby integration here -available across all Kobo eReaders.

About Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Rakuten Kobo Inc. is the world's digital bookseller created by and for booklovers. Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, Inc. and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo's millions of worldwide users can read anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With a mission to make reading lives better for all, Rakuten Kobo connects readers to stories using thoughtful and personalized curation of eBooks and audiobooks, and the best dedicated eReaders and apps for reading. With the singular focus of making reading lives the best they can be, Kobo's open platform allows people to fit reading into more moments in their busy lives. To learn more about Rakuten Kobo, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Erin Ierullo Director, Public Relations, Rakuten Kobo...