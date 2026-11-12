Minnesota Receives Approval For 1115 Reentry Waiver, Marking Major Milestone In Healthcare Access And Reentry Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Waiver helps to close healthcare gap during high-vulnerability transition back into the community.

Saint Paul, MN, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this fall, Minnesota received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its 1115 Reentry Services Demonstration, a landmark achievement that will expand access to critical healthcare services for individuals transitioning from incarceration back into their communities. The waiver approval follows extensive planning and collaboration among Minnesota's Department of Human Services (DHS) and Department of Corrections (DOC), in conjunction with Public Consulting Group (PCG), healthcare providers, community organizations, and other community partners across the state. The approval represents a significant step forward in Minnesota's efforts to improve health outcomes, strengthen continuity of care, and support successful reentry for justice-involved individuals. Under the waiver, eligible individuals will be able to access certain Medicaid-covered services prior to release, helping address gaps in care during one of the most vulnerable periods of transition and creating a stronger bridge between correctional settings and community-based healthcare services.

"When people get the treatment they need, they are more likely to reintegrate and thrive in their communities," said Jen Sather, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) at DHS.“ By increasing access to services before and after release, Minnesota can reduce overdose deaths and improve public health.”

For many individuals leaving incarceration, access to physical healthcare, behavioral healthcare, and essential support services can be interrupted during the transition back to the community. The waiver creates a pathway for those transitioning back to establish or restore Medicaid coverage before release, helping ensure care can begin sooner and continue more seamlessly after reentry.

Since July 2025, PCG has partnered with BHA to support planning efforts for the waiver's implementation. Anticipating eventual CMS approval, Minnesota engaged PCG to help develop the foundational plans, community partner engagement strategies, and operational frameworks needed to prepare for one of the state's most significant healthcare and reentry initiatives.

As part of this work, PCG supported a broad range of planning and readiness activities to help Minnesota prepare for approval and implementation of the waiver. Working closely with state agencies, correctional partners, healthcare providers, and community organizations, PCG:



facilitated partner engagement

supported policy-focused working groups and identified operational requirements related to Medicaid eligibility, provider readiness, workforce capacity, systems modernization, and care coordination to help align implementation strategies across agencies.

Building on these efforts, PCG led the development of Minnesota's CMS-required Implementation Plan and Reinvestment Plan. These two foundational documents outline the state's approach to implement the waiver, invest in long-term reentry supports, and establish the roadmap for operationalizing the waiver and advancing the state's reentry goals.

"Approval of Minnesota's Reentry Waiver is an important milestone that has the potential to transform how individuals access healthcare as they transition back into their communities," said Erica Goldstein, Consultant at PCG. " We are proud to have supported the state's preparation efforts and look forward to continuing to help advance this critical work."

The waiver's implementation will require coordination among correctional facilities, healthcare providers, managed care organizations, community-based organizations, and state agencies. Through its planning support, PCG has helped Minnesota lay the groundwork for implementation by identifying opportunities, challenges, and operational considerations that will help guide the state's next phase of work.

" For too many people, leaving prison also means facing gaps in health care, medication, and critical support services at a time when stability matters most,” said Paul Schnell, Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner.“ This initiative will help us bridge those gaps, connect people to the care they need, and give them a stronger foundation for success. When people return to their communities healthier and better supported, we all benefit from safer, stronger communities.”

Minnesota joins a growing number of states pursuing innovative approaches to improving health outcomes for justice-involved populations. The approval reflects a broader national effort to strengthen continuity of care, reduce barriers to treatment, and improve outcomes for individuals returning to their communities.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG helps state, county, and municipal human services agencies respond to change, enhance operations, improve access to services, optimize processes and compliance, and achieve their performance goals in order to better serve populations in need. PCG's seasoned professionals offer proven solutions to help agencies design programs, services, and systems; increase program revenue; cut costs; and improve regulatory compliance with state and federal regulations. To learn more, visit .

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