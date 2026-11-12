Coro Launches Two Global Channel Programs Expanding Partner Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One program certifies partners to deploy, manage, and deliver implementation through full MDR for the full Coro platform, and new SLED bid program delivers vetted public-sector opportunities and drafts proposed responses for MSPs and resellers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro, a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams, today announced two new programs designed to increase revenue for its channel partners: the Coro Certified Implementation and Services Partner (CCISP) program and State, Local, and Education (SLED) Miner, a public-sector bid program that will work across the partner ecosystem. Both programs reflect Coro's partner-first commitment to leaving services to the channel and supporting partner growth.

Certification built to real-world service standards

Many vendors certify service partners but continue to sell their own services alongside them. Coro is taking a different approach by committing the services work around its platform to certified partners.

Under the CCISP program, Coro certifies partners to deliver every service around its platform, from initial deployment through ongoing management, optimization, and managed detection and response (MDR). Backed by strong early partner demand, the program is launching globally across North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Coro will also transition customers who currently purchase managed services directly from Coro to certified partners.

“Every program we build starts with speaking to partners and building based on what they want and need. The days of building for the partner instead of with them are gone,” said Heather Harlos, Global Vice President of Marketing, Programs, and Enablement at Coro.“Resale only takes partners so far. Services are where they build real margin. While SLED Miner brings them public-sector opportunities they'd otherwise spend hours hunting for, CCISP gives them the full services opportunity around Coro. Through hands-on training and real deployment experience, they can prepare to implement and manage the platform for customers over time.”

CCISP partners must prove they can deliver Coro services hands-on, the same way an in-house vendor services team would. Certification includes:



Self-paced learning covering the complete Coro platform.

Hands-on training and shadowed deployments alongside Coro's team, so partners show their skills in live environments before earning their badge. An ongoing customer satisfaction standard, with partners required to keep a minimum NPS score to stay certified.



MSP Hub, a cutting-edge marketplace built by MSPs for MSPs and a comprehensive managed service provider delivering enterprise-grade cloud solutions, is the first partner nearing full certification in the North American region. Expanding the program into the EMEA and APJ regions, Australia-based cybersecurity company Night Grid Technology has signed on to deliver CCISP services and is currently completing certification.

“The opportunity to build a services practice around Coro's platform is compelling for us,” said Danny Gaston, Senior Vice President at MSP Hub.“The CCISP program pairs hands-on training with a clear commitment to partner-delivered services, giving us a strong foundation for supporting customers over time.”

Bringing public-sector opportunities to MSPs and resellers

Separately, the SLED Miner program helps to lighten a second pain point for partners. First, Coro identifies SLED bids that match its platform. Then, the program vets these bids for fit and provides partners with briefs summarizing requirements and proposed responses from Coro's portion of the bid. Afterward, partners are able to add their own pricing, managed services, and past performance before submitting, and they own the opportunity and customer relationship from submission onward. Coro is also building a regional network of MSPs and resellers across the United States so local partners can serve opportunities in their own states.

“Our goal is to bring partners velocity: more qualified opportunities, faster, with most of the groundwork already done,” said Jason Weathers, Public Sector Program Manager at Coro.“Finding the right state and local bids can be slow work, because aggregation sites list thousands of opportunities, returning everything from door locks to vehicles. Many public-sector buyers want a full program, including endpoint, cloud, network protection, and security awareness training, plus a SOC and ongoing management. SLED Miner does the searching and vetting for partners on their behalf identifying where Coro covers the technical platform requirements, while resellers and the MSP deliver the managed services, own the customer relationship, and control the bid submission process.”

Availability

CCISP is available now to a limited number of partners by invitation and application across each region, allowing room to build a profitable services practice.

SLED Miner is currently available to Coro MSP partners and resellers in the U.S.

Coro is also launching RAMP, a growth program that gives MSPs the program's deepest discount from day one, with time to grow into the committed volume required to earn it.

About Coro

Coro is a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider built for Lean IT teams and MSPs. Coro consolidates endpoint, email, cloud, network, identity, and data protection, along with security awareness training and recovery, into one unified platform. Driven by a single AI agent and a centralized dashboard, Coro automatically remediates threats in sequence, eliminating the complexity, overhead, and alert fatigue associated with fragmented security stacks. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. Protecting more than 200,000 seats globally, Coro helps businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture while simplifying security operations. Find out more:

Media Contacts:

Jonelle Hester

...

408.813.7762

Shifali Erasmus

...

510.565.5655