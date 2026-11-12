Skydance And JAKKS Pacific Strike Global Master Toy Agreement For Paramount Pictures' K-Pop: The Debut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New multi-category product line inspired by the highly anticipated live-action film to debut worldwide in 2027

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skydance, a leading next generation global media and entertainment company, and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced a new global master toy license partnership with Skydance Products & Publishing for the upcoming Paramount Pictures' live-action feature film K-Pop: The Debut, tapping into the worldwide rise of K-Pop fandom. Set to debut exclusively in theaters globally on Feb. 26, 2027, the film is poised to become a major event for music and pop culture fans around the world.

Under the multi-year agreement with Skydance Products & Publishing, JAKKS Pacific will create a range of products designed to excite collectors, K-Pop fans, and kids alike, including dolls, collectibles, wearables, role play, and novelty products inspired by the film's music, fashion, performances, and breakout characters.

“K-Pop has become a defining force in entertainment and fan culture worldwide, making K-Pop: The Debut a highly-anticipated theatrical event," said Dominick Lisi, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. "We are thrilled to partner with Skydance Products & Publishing on a bold new product line that captures the film's energy and fandom, while ​capitalizing on K-Pop's growing global audience. Timed to coincide with the film's theatrical release, our launch strategy is designed to build on the excitement and keep fans engaged beyond its initial debut."

"K-Pop: The Debut provides a vibrant, musical world that audiences across the globe can take home with them through an innovative consumer products program," said Paul Southern, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products at Skydance. "JAKKS' expertise in creating trend-driven products and immersive play experiences makes them the ideal partner to capture the music, fashion, and fandom at the heart of the film.”

The agreement grants JAKKS Pacific global rights through Dec. 31, 2028, across a broad range of categories including dolls, plush, cellphone accessories, figures, charms, costumes, costume accessories, dress up, role play, novelty items, key chains, keyboards, microphones, mini figures, mouse pads, novelty toys, and wristlets.

Additional product reveals and retail details will be announced closer to launch.

About K-Pop: The Debut

Lizzy Lee (Ji-young Yoo), a young Korean-American woman has spent her life following the path her family chose for her. But when she earns a spot in a globally televised competition to form the next K-pop girl group, she travels to Seoul, South Korea, to pursue the dream she must still keep hidden. Surrounded by extraordinary performers from around the world, all competing for just four coveted spots, Lizzy must push herself further than she ever imagined. As the stakes rise and the competition intensifies, an unexpected ally (Eric Nam) supports her as she finds the confidence to embrace her identity, prove she has what it takes to debut, and claim her place on the world stage.

About Skydance Products & Publishing:

Skydance Products & Publishing oversees all licensing, merchandising and publishing for Skydance Corporation, a next-generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic stories and franchises as well as beloved characters through innovative products and immersive licensed experiences across categories including toys, apparel, food and beverage, publishing, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV and Comedy Central.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, CharmingTM, KidtopiaTM, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball® and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Media Contacts:

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

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