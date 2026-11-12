CVE North America Expands Executive Leadership Team To Accelerate Commercial And Industrial Solar, Battery Storage And Community Solar Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded C-Suite combines more than 1GW of Distributed Generation and C&I solar experience with decades of financial and operational expertise

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVE North America, a renewable energy developer and independent power producer, today announced an expanded executive leadership team to drive its next phase of growth across three core offerings: commercial & industrial (C&I) solar, battery storage and community solar. Led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Belko, alongside Chief Commercial Officer Mike Williams and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Thiery, the team brings decades of experience in renewable energy development, commercial strategy, finance, and operations to scale these offerings and bring solar and storage solutions to more businesses and communities across North America.

As rising electricity costs and grid constraints drive demand for affordable, reliable energy. CVE's leadership team brings more than 1GW of collective Distributed Generation and C&I Solar experience serving customers across banking, automotive, logistics, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, and retail sectors. Their track record of developing large-scale commercial pipelines, building strategic partnerships, and delivering solar and storage projects will help CVE expand its rooftop solar, carport solar, and battery storage offerings while continuing to grow its community solar portfolio.

The expanded executive leadership team includes:



Michael Belko, Chief Executive Officer: Belko has spent three decades building and operating renewable energy businesses. He has led national developers and EPC firms as President and CEO, including Empower Energies and RCS Energy Services, and previously directed SunEdison's U.S. commercial EPC operations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, managing a team of more than 200. He is known for building high-performing teams, disciplined execution systems, and new revenue lines that scale.

Mike Williams, Chief Commercial Officer: Williams brings more than 20 years of experience scaling distributed energy businesses. Most recently, as SVP of Origination at Catalyze, he built a 3.5 GW pipeline with 400 MW under contract or site control, including 170 MW of C&I. Before that, he grew Empower Energies' pipeline to more than $2 billion, delivering 10 x growth. He has also held commercial leadership roles at GreenStruxure, Centrica and E.ON. At CVE, he will lead commercial strategy, origination, development and market expansion. Olivier Thiery, Chief Financial Officer: Thiery's career spans more than two decades of international financial leadership, including serving as Group CFO of GSM Systems and holding senior finance positions across multinational businesses. His expertise in financial strategy, capital management, and building scalable financial systems will support CVE's long-term growth objectives.



“Choosing an energy partner is a decision that can affect a business or community for the next 25 years,” said Michael Belko, CEO of CVE North America.“At CVE, we do not take that responsibility lightly. Our commitment extends from financing and development through long-term operations, with one team accountable for delivering lasting value. This leadership team brings the commercial, financial, and operational expertise to grow our solar and storage business while maintaining that commitment to every customer and project.”

CVE combines the responsiveness and hands-on support of a dedicated North American team with the scale and resources of an established international energy company. Across North America, CVE has established a strong solar portfolio, with more than 130 MW in operation or under construction and over 900 MW in development. Globally, CVE Group has more than 1 GW of renewable energy assets in operation or under construction and a secured pipeline of 4.5 GW, supported by significant capital investment. Together, this local expertise and global backing give customers confidence in CVE's ability to finance, develop, own, and operate renewable energy projects over the long term.

CVE's leadership team will be attending the upcoming RE+ conference in Las Vegas from November 16–19 and welcomes opportunities to meet with businesses, partners, and industry stakeholders throughout the event. Those interested in connecting with the team are encouraged to reach out ahead of the conference. To learn more about CVE's work, visit .

About CVE North America

CVE North America (CVE) is a renewable energy developer and independent power producer headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2016 as a subsidiary of CVE Group, the company develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates community solar, commercial and industrial (C&I) solar, and battery energy storage projects across the United States. CVE combines flexible energy solutions with full-lifecycle project expertise, remaining a committed partner from initial development through long-term operations and maintenance. The company is a Certified B Corporation and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality, operational excellence, and social and environmental responsibility. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Jacob Manchester

Scratch Marketing + Media

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

