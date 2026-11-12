TOMY International To Become TAKARATOMY International, Announces New Global Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New name and identity signal a broader transformation focused on innovation, portfolio expansion, stronger brands and sustainable, profitable growth

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMY International today announced that it will begin operating as TAKARATOMY International on April 1, 2027, marking the beginning of a new chapter of growth and transformation for the company.

The name change is part of a broader global initiative to establish a shared corporate identity across the TAKARATOMY Group, reflecting the ambition of ONE TAKARATOMY while building on the distinct strengths and capabilities of each business. As part of this initiative, the Group is also introducing a new corporate logo that reflects its Japanese heritage and global ambitions.

For TAKARATOMY International, the new identity also marks the introduction of an expanded growth strategy focused on strengthening its established businesses, expanding its portfolio and building a more competitive, profitable global enterprise. The company will continue serving markets across North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, drawing on its established brands and customer relationships while accessing broader opportunities across the TAKARATOMY Group.

“This is more than a new name. It marks the beginning of a new era for our company,” said Rudy Wilson, CEO of TOMY International.“We have a strong foundation of established brands, talented people and longstanding customer relationships. Our ambition is to build a stronger, more competitive company by drawing on our own capabilities while unlocking new opportunities through the brands and innovation of the broader TAKARATOMY Group. We're focused on building the capabilities, organization and discipline needed to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value.”

Building on Our Strengths. Expanding Our Ambition.

TAKARATOMY International's strategy is centered on two complementary opportunities: strengthening its established businesses and bringing a broader range of TAKARATOMY Group brands, products and experiences to consumers in markets outside Asia.

The company's diverse portfolio includes brands such as Club Mocchi-Mocchi, ERTL, Fat Brain Toys, TOMICA and Boon, alongside licensed favorites including John Deere, Britains, Momiji and Lamaze. From first giggles to grown-up collections, the company reaches consumers across generations with innovative, high-quality toys and products for the whole family.

To deliver its strategy, TAKARATOMY International is strengthening its organization, capabilities and operating model while creating greater alignment across its markets and businesses. This transformation will sharpen the company's focus on innovation, commercial execution, disciplined investment and sustainable, profitable growth.

Building Stronger Brands and a More Competitive Business

TAKARATOMY International plans to strengthen its investment in consumer marketing and brand activation through deeper consumer insights, compelling storytelling, innovative partnerships and experiences that connect with consumers both in and beyond the retail environment.

The company will also work more closely with retail partners to bring product innovation, marketing and in-store activation together through integrated programs designed to generate excitement, deepen consumer engagement and sustain demand.

“Our ambition is to change not only what we bring to market, but how we bring it to market,” Wilson said.“That means stronger brands, more impactful marketing and new ways to connect with consumers. We want to work with our retail partners to create excitement, build demand and deliver growth that lasts.”

Stronger Together Through ONE TAKARATOMY

The new identity reflects the TAKARATOMY Group's ambition to bring its companies, people and capabilities closer together, building on more than 100 years of Japanese creativity and innovation.

At the heart of the identity is Asobi, the Japanese word for play. For TAKARATOMY, Asobi means more than play. It is about sparking curiosity, encouraging exploration and discovery, and creating experiences that bring people together and allow everyone to express their true selves.

For TAKARATOMY International, ONE TAKARATOMY represents an opportunity to build on its distinct strengths while drawing on the brands, innovation and capabilities of other companies across the Group, creating new opportunities for growth while remaining focused on the consumers and customers in its markets.

About TAKARATOMY International

TAKARATOMY International, currently operating as TOMY International until April 1, 2027, is a global designer, producer and marketer of innovative, high-quality toys and products for the whole family. The company's portfolio spans toys, games, collectibles, farm toys, and infant and toddler products. Serving customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, the company is part of the Japan-based TAKARATOMY Group

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