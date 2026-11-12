APWC Announces Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026

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Quarterly revenue of $161.7 million, up 18% from Q2 and up 26% from a year ago. Quarterly EPS was $0.03, up 200% from Q2. TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Quarterly revenue was $161.7 million, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 26% from a year ago. For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.03, up 200% from the previous quarter and down 40% from a year ago. Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, increased 10% sequentially and decreased 13% from a year ago. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials. “While higher copper prices supported revenue growth, they also presented challenges to product margins and increased working capital requirements. The Company remains committed to maintaining sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility while continuing to pursue its long-term business objectives,” stated the Chief Financial Officer of APWC. Q3 Fiscal 2026 Summary

Q3 Financial Results ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY2026 Q2 FY2026 Q3 FY2025 Q/Q Y/Y Revenues $ 161.7 $ 136.6 $ 128.4 18 % 26 % Gross profit $ 12.7 $ 11.0 $ 11.1 15 % 14 % Operating expenses $ 7.7 $ 7.7 $ 7.3 - % 5 % Operating profit $ 3.5 $ 3.4 $ 3.8 3 % (8) % Net income $ 1.2 $ 0.8 $ 1.1 50 % 9 % EPS1 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 200 % (40) %





Revenue by Reportable Segments ($ in millions) Q3 FY2026 Q2 FY2026 Q3 FY2025 Q/Q Y/Y North Asia $ 33.0 $ 29.5 $ 21.3 12 % 55 % ROW $ 66.8 $ 55.4 $ 56.8 21 % 18 % Thailand $ 61.9 $ 51.7 $ 50.3 20 % 23 % Total $ 161.7 $ 136.6 $ 128.4 18 % 26 % 1Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025 are calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 41,232,454, 41,232,454, and 20,616,227, respectively. The increase in weighted average shares in 2026 reflects the full-period impact of the new common shares issued in February 2026. Numerators for all periods reflect profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent.

Revenue

Revenue for the third quarter was $161.7 million, representing a 26% year-over-year increase. The growth was primarily driven by the continued appreciation of international copper prices, the steady execution and completion of public-sector contracts, and continued development of new customer relationships.

North Asia revenue for the third quarter was $33.0 million, up 55% year over year and 12% sequentially. The increase was primarily driven by higher copper prices and increased export revenue from continued development of overseas customers.

Thailand's revenue grew significantly in the third quarter, up 23% year over year and 20% sequentially, reflecting strong execution of public-sector orders and private-sector investment in manufacturing, supported by rising copper prices.

ROW revenue for the third quarter was up 18% from a year ago and 21% sequentially, driven primarily by the progressive completion of public-sector contracts in Singapore and new customer development in Australia.

Gross Profit

Gross profit margin for the third quarter was 7.9%, down from 8.1% in the preceding quarter and 8.7% in the prior-year period. The sequential decline primarily reflected changes in product mix, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the longer execution period of public-sector contracts, which reduced the margin benefit from higher copper prices.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 5.3% year over year, primarily due to increased selling expenses consistent with higher sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $60.2 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the preceding quarter, primarily reflecting payments made to suppliers.

Trade receivables for the third quarter rose to $131.5 million, up $18.8 million from the preceding quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher sales during the quarter and the timing of customer collections.

Inventory of $177.3 million represents an increase of $6.0 million from the preceding quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher in-transit inventory resulting from extended ocean transit times and shipping schedule disruptions, as well as raw material purchases to support ongoing production requirements.

Cash flow from operating activities generated an outflow of $5.9 million in the third quarter, compared to a net inflow of $18.0 million in the prior quarter. The outflow primarily reflected higher cash requirements for raw material purchases due to rising copper prices. Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $10.5 million in the preceding quarter and net cash used of $10.3 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year change primarily reflected increased borrowings to fund raw material purchases amid continued increases in copper prices.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of various wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company's major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain“forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“intends”,“plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or to persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, other than as required under applicable securities laws. The Company assumes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Pacific Holdings Group

2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360

Plano, TX 75093

Attn: Paul Weber

Phone: (469) 797-7191

Email:...

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue $ 161,705 $ 128,399 $ 429,199 $ 355,892 Cost of sales (148,984 ) (117,271 ) (394,792 ) (332,491 ) Gross profit 12,721 11,128 34,407 23,401 Other operating income 412 155 924 382 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,691 ) (7,302 ) (23,023 ) (20,162 ) Other operating expenses 1 - (333 ) (1 ) Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets (1,896 ) (181 ) (1,744 ) (75 ) Operating profit 3,547 3,800 10,231 3,545 Finance costs (486 ) (529 ) (1,285 ) (1,506 ) Finance income 259 41 562 107 Share of loss of associates - - (1 ) (1 ) Gain on disposal of investment (10 ) - 1,021 - Exchange gain 161 69 753 674 Other income 238 146 357 252 Other expense 166 49 - (31 ) Profit before tax 3,875 3,576 11,638 3,040 Income tax expense (843 ) (1,088 ) (3,353 ) (1,489 ) Profit for the period $ 3,032 $ 2,488 $ 8,285 $ 1,551 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 1,233 1,061 3,444 160 Non-controlling interests 1,799 1,427 4,841 1,391 3,032 2,488 8,285 1,551 Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 41,232,454 20,616,227 37,003,484 20,616,227





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the period 3,032 2,488 8,285 1,551 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil 328 695 (4,417 ) 11,741 328 695 (4,417 ) 11,741 Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (52 ) 558 (869 ) 540 Income tax effect 11 (112 ) 174 (108 ) (41 ) 446 (695 ) 432 Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans 13 (6 ) 84 (60 ) Income tax effect (3 ) 1 (17 ) 12 10 (5 ) 67 (48 ) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 297 1,136 (5,045 ) 12,125 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 3,329 3,624 3,240 13,676 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2,115 1,692 2,395 8,811 Non-controlling interests 1,214 1,932 845 4,865 $ 3,329 $ 3,624 $ 3,240 $ 13,676





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

September 30, 2026

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2025

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 60,160 33,163 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 46 61 Trade receivables 131,502 103,535 Other receivables 498 936 Contract assets 14,992 7,748 Due from related parties 284 3,905 Inventories 177,325 151,515 Prepayments 3,175 3,118 Assets classified as held for sale 815 782 Other current assets 6,579 4,336 395,376 309,099 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,242 4,161 Property, plant and equipment 50,400 53,683 Right of use assets 2,475 2,879 Investment properties 508 536 Intangible assets 33 65 Investments in associates 822 875 Deferred tax assets 5,976 6,169 Other non-current assets 4,437 4,228 67,893 72,596 Total assets 463,269 381,695





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

September 30, 2026

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2025

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 60,246 41,828 Trade and other payables 66,620 58,184 Due to related parties 20,489 9,590 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 6 - Accruals 6,205 11,079 Current tax liabilities 2,728 644 Employee benefit liabilities 1,122 2,507 Financial lease liabilities 1,204 1,113 Other current liabilities 16,575 6,877 175,195 131,822 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - 510 Employee benefit liabilities 7,656 6,524 Lease liabilities 992 1,473 Deferred tax liabilities 4,801 4,239 Other non-current liabilities 836 175 14,285 12,921 Total liabilities 189,480 144,743 Equity Issued capital 413 206 Additional paid-in capital 151,973 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 68,531 65,087 Other components of equity (14,115 ) (13,066 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 206,764 170,292 Non-controlling interests 67,025 66,660 Total equity 273,789 236,952 Total liabilities and equity 463,269 381,695





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (5,879 ) $ 11,585 $ (22,271 ) $ (5,877 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 74 (992 ) (1,992 ) (3,958 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 1,456 (10,262 ) 52,522 9,350 Effect of exchange rate (75 ) (25 ) (1,262 ) 1,724 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,424 ) 306 26,997 1,239 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 64,584 34,968 33,163 34,035 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 60,160 $ 35,274 $ 60,160 $ 35,274



