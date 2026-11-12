APWC Announces Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026
|Q3 Financial Results
|($ in millions, except earnings per share)
|Q3 FY2026
|Q2 FY2026
|Q3 FY2025
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Revenues
|$
|161.7
|$
|136.6
|$
|128.4
|18
|%
|26
|%
|Gross profit
|$
|12.7
|$
|11.0
|$
|11.1
|15
|%
|14
|%
|Operating expenses
|$
|7.7
|$
|7.7
|$
|7.3
|-
|%
|5
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|3.5
|$
|3.4
|$
|3.8
|3
|%
|(8) %
|Net income
|$
|1.2
|$
|0.8
|$
|1.1
|50
|%
|9
|%
|EPS1
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.05
|200
|%
|(40) %
|Revenue by Reportable Segments
|($ in millions)
|Q3 FY2026
|Q2 FY2026
|Q3 FY2025
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|North Asia
|$
|33.0
|$
|29.5
|$
|21.3
|12
|%
|55
|%
|ROW
|$
|66.8
|$
|55.4
|$
|56.8
|21
|%
|18
|%
|Thailand
|$
|61.9
|$
|51.7
|$
|50.3
|20
|%
|23
|%
|Total
|$
|161.7
|$
|136.6
|$
|128.4
|18
|%
|26
|%
|1Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025 are calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 41,232,454, 41,232,454, and 20,616,227, respectively. The increase in weighted average shares in 2026 reflects the full-period impact of the new common shares issued in February 2026. Numerators for all periods reflect profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent.
Revenue
Revenue for the third quarter was $161.7 million, representing a 26% year-over-year increase. The growth was primarily driven by the continued appreciation of international copper prices, the steady execution and completion of public-sector contracts, and continued development of new customer relationships.
North Asia revenue for the third quarter was $33.0 million, up 55% year over year and 12% sequentially. The increase was primarily driven by higher copper prices and increased export revenue from continued development of overseas customers.
Thailand's revenue grew significantly in the third quarter, up 23% year over year and 20% sequentially, reflecting strong execution of public-sector orders and private-sector investment in manufacturing, supported by rising copper prices.
ROW revenue for the third quarter was up 18% from a year ago and 21% sequentially, driven primarily by the progressive completion of public-sector contracts in Singapore and new customer development in Australia.
Gross Profit
Gross profit margin for the third quarter was 7.9%, down from 8.1% in the preceding quarter and 8.7% in the prior-year period. The sequential decline primarily reflected changes in product mix, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the longer execution period of public-sector contracts, which reduced the margin benefit from higher copper prices.
Expenses
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 5.3% year over year, primarily due to increased selling expenses consistent with higher sales.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Cash and cash equivalents were $60.2 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the preceding quarter, primarily reflecting payments made to suppliers.
Trade receivables for the third quarter rose to $131.5 million, up $18.8 million from the preceding quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher sales during the quarter and the timing of customer collections.
Inventory of $177.3 million represents an increase of $6.0 million from the preceding quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher in-transit inventory resulting from extended ocean transit times and shipping schedule disruptions, as well as raw material purchases to support ongoing production requirements.
Cash flow from operating activities generated an outflow of $5.9 million in the third quarter, compared to a net inflow of $18.0 million in the prior quarter. The outflow primarily reflected higher cash requirements for raw material purchases due to rising copper prices. Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $10.5 million in the preceding quarter and net cash used of $10.3 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year change primarily reflected increased borrowings to fund raw material purchases amid continued increases in copper prices.
We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of various wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company's major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains certain“forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“intends”,“plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or to persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, other than as required under applicable securities laws. The Company assumes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Pacific Holdings Group
2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360
Plano, TX 75093
Attn: Paul Weber
Phone: (469) 797-7191
Email:...
|ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended September 30,
|ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|US$'000
|US$'000
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Revenue
|$
|161,705
|$
|128,399
|$
|429,199
|$
|355,892
|Cost of sales
|(148,984
|)
|(117,271
|)
|(394,792
|)
|(332,491
|)
|Gross profit
|12,721
|11,128
|34,407
|23,401
|Other operating income
|412
|155
|924
|382
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(7,691
|)
|(7,302
|)
|(23,023
|)
|(20,162
|)
|Other operating expenses
|1
|-
|(333
|)
|(1
|)
|Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets
|(1,896
|)
|(181
|)
|(1,744
|)
|(75
|)
|Operating profit
|3,547
|3,800
|10,231
|3,545
|Finance costs
|(486
|)
|(529
|)
|(1,285
|)
|(1,506
|)
|Finance income
|259
|41
|562
|107
|Share of loss of associates
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Gain on disposal of investment
|(10
|)
|-
|1,021
|-
|Exchange gain
|161
|69
|753
|674
|Other income
|238
|146
|357
|252
|Other expense
|166
|49
|-
|(31
|)
|Profit before tax
|3,875
|3,576
|11,638
|3,040
|Income tax expense
|(843
|)
|(1,088
|)
|(3,353
|)
|(1,489
|)
|Profit for the period
|$
|3,032
|$
|2,488
|$
|8,285
|$
|1,551
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|1,233
|1,061
|3,444
|160
|Non-controlling interests
|1,799
|1,427
|4,841
|1,391
|3,032
|2,488
|8,285
|1,551
|Basic and diluted profit per share
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.01
|Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|41,232,454
|20,616,227
|37,003,484
|20,616,227
|ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended September 30,
|ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|US$'000
|US$'000
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Profit for the period
|3,032
|2,488
|8,285
|1,551
|Other comprehensive income
|Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil
|328
|695
|(4,417
|)
|11,741
|328
|695
|(4,417
|)
|11,741
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI
|(52
|)
|558
|(869
|)
|540
|Income tax effect
|11
|(112
|)
|174
|(108
|)
|(41
|)
|446
|(695
|)
|432
|Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans
|13
|(6
|)
|84
|(60
|)
|Income tax effect
|(3
|)
|1
|(17
|)
|12
|10
|(5
|)
|67
|(48
|)
|Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|297
|1,136
|(5,045
|)
|12,125
|Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|3,329
|3,624
|3,240
|13,676
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|2,115
|1,692
|2,395
|8,811
|Non-controlling interests
|1,214
|1,932
|845
|4,865
|$
|3,329
|$
|3,624
|$
|3,240
|$
|13,676
|ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| As of
September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
| As of
December 31, 2025
(Audited)
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|60,160
|33,163
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|46
|61
|Trade receivables
|131,502
|103,535
|Other receivables
|498
|936
|Contract assets
|14,992
|7,748
|Due from related parties
|284
|3,905
|Inventories
|177,325
|151,515
|Prepayments
|3,175
|3,118
|Assets classified as held for sale
|815
|782
|Other current assets
|6,579
|4,336
|395,376
|309,099
|Non-current assets
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|3,242
|4,161
|Property, plant and equipment
|50,400
|53,683
|Right of use assets
|2,475
|2,879
|Investment properties
|508
|536
|Intangible assets
|33
|65
|Investments in associates
|822
|875
|Deferred tax assets
|5,976
|6,169
|Other non-current assets
|4,437
|4,228
|67,893
|72,596
|Total assets
|463,269
|381,695
|ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| As of
September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
| As of
December 31, 2025
(Audited)
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|60,246
|41,828
|Trade and other payables
|66,620
|58,184
|Due to related parties
|20,489
|9,590
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|6
|-
|Accruals
|6,205
|11,079
|Current tax liabilities
|2,728
|644
|Employee benefit liabilities
|1,122
|2,507
|Financial lease liabilities
|1,204
|1,113
|Other current liabilities
|16,575
|6,877
|175,195
|131,822
|Non-current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|-
|510
|Employee benefit liabilities
|7,656
|6,524
|Lease liabilities
|992
|1,473
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,801
|4,239
|Other non-current liabilities
|836
|175
|14,285
|12,921
|Total liabilities
|189,480
|144,743
|Equity
|Issued capital
|413
|206
|Additional paid-in capital
|151,973
|118,103
|Treasury shares
|(38
|)
|(38
|)
|Retained earnings
|68,531
|65,087
|Other components of equity
|(14,115
|)
|(13,066
|)
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|206,764
|170,292
|Non-controlling interests
|67,025
|66,660
|Total equity
|273,789
|236,952
|Total liabilities and equity
|463,269
|381,695
|ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended September 30,
|ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|US$'000
|US$'000
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|$
|(5,879
|)
|$
|11,585
|$
|(22,271
|)
|$
|(5,877
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|74
|(992
|)
|(1,992
|)
|(3,958
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|1,456
|(10,262
|)
|52,522
|9,350
|Effect of exchange rate
|(75
|)
|(25
|)
|(1,262
|)
|1,724
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(4,424
|)
|306
|26,997
|1,239
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|64,584
|34,968
|33,163
|34,035
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|60,160
|$
|35,274
|$
|60,160
|$
|35,274
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