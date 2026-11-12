Game Your Game's Altus Sports Group Engages Veteran Football Agent Colin Gordon As Senior Football Advisor To Help Build Its Football Representation Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Licensed Football Agent and Former Professional Footballer Engaged as Senior Football Advisor to Support the Build-Out of ASG's Football Representation Business

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) (“GYG” or the“Company”), an AI-powered sports performance technology company, today announced that Altus Sports Group, Inc. (“ASG”), its majority-owned subsidiary, has engaged Colin Gordon, through ASG's UK subsidiary, as Senior Football Advisor, a consulting role. Gordon, a licensed football agent with more than three decades in professional football and player representation, began his engagement effective November 1, 2026.

The engagement is ASG's first senior football hire since its formation in August 2026 and a step in ASG's strategy to build a representation platform for leading football agents, designed to give them the infrastructure and support to grow their client rosters and serve players and coaches better. Gordon will advise ASG's senior management on football strategy and support the development of ASG's football representation business.

“Football is one of the world's largest sports markets, and relationships decide who wins in it,” said Soumya Das, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Game Your Game.“Colin has spent decades building exactly those relationships with players, coaches, agents and clubs. Bringing him into ASG gives us an experienced operator to help build our football representation business.”

An Experienced Agent and Agency Founder

A former professional footballer, Gordon co-founded Key Sports Management in 1999, where his former clients included Theo Walcott, former England manager Steve McClaren and former England goalkeeper David James. He left Key Sports in 2016. Since leaving Key Sports, he has continued his agency work across several organizations, was majority owner of National League club Kidderminster Harriers and helped establish the football division of M&C Saatchi. He holds a FIFA football agent license.

“Colin has built a representation business and attracted agents of strong character, which is what we intend to do at ASG,” said Michele Rinchiuso, Chief Executive Officer of ASG.“He knows the game from the dressing room to the negotiating table. He also shares our belief that agents can grow faster on a shared platform with the right infrastructure behind them.”

Building ASG's Football Representation Business

In his role, Gordon will help identify and bring partner agencies, licensed agents and coaches onto the platform ASG is building, build ASG's roster of represented players and coaches, and originate representation and transfer mandates. ASG is being designed to give agents who join the infrastructure and support of a dedicated football representation platform, with the backing of its parent, GYG. ASG expects Gordon's relationships with agents, coaches and clubs to help it identify potential partnerships and acquisitions in football representation.

“Representation is changing,” said Colin Gordon.“Players and agents want more than a deal-maker. They want infrastructure and support that can be hard for an independent agency to build on its own. ASG is building a platform designed to provide that, and I'm excited to help bring the right agents, players and coaches into it.”

About Game Your Game, Inc.

Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) is an AI-powered sports performance technology company. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AITM platform, an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been used by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated 300 million shots recorded through January 2024. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit

About Altus Sports Group, Inc.

Altus Sports Group, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Game Your Game, Inc., was formed in August 2026 to build a connected platform for the sports business across talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated contribution of Mr. Gordon to ASG; the growth of ASG's football representation business; ASG's ability to attract talent agents, coaches, clients and partners to its platform; any potential acquisitions, investments or partnerships and the timing, likelihood and success thereof; and the Company's expectations regarding its business and industry. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among others: the ability of ASG to attract and retain talent agents, clients and key personnel, including Mr. Gordon and ASG's founding team; ASG's limited operating history and the fact that ASG has not yet generated revenue; the Company's limited experience operating outside the golf technology industry; the fact that Mr. Gordon is engaged as a consultant whose engagement may be terminated, and that there can be no assurance that any of his current or former clients, or any other agents, players or coaches, will engage ASG; the ability of ASG to identify, negotiate, finance and complete any acquisitions, investments or partnerships on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's need for substantial additional capital to fund its operations, including ASG, and any acquisitions; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and maintain the listing of its common stock; the interests of ASG's minority stockholders; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including the British pound; competition in the sports representation and marketing industries; FIFA, Football Association, league and other regulatory rules applicable to football agents and talent representation; general economic and market conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors described in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763), as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, and the prospectus forming a part thereof, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are available at Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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